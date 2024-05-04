Helldivers 2 boss apologises after huge Steam backlash

Helldivers 2's creative director has apologised after a recent update to the PC version caused a big backlash on Steam.

The incredibly popular online shooter is the first game from Sony Interactive Entertainment to release day-and-date on PC as well as PlayStation. At first, the game didn't require Steam players to be signed into a PlayStation Network account in order to play, but starting next week, it will.

At the time of writing, the game's recent review rating is Mostly Negative, bringing the overall review rating down to Mixed. Since May 2, 68,634 negative reviews have been posted on the game's Steam page by users.

Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sharing a screenshot of the review rating as it started to drop, Arrowhead Game Studios' Johan Pilestedt wrote: "Ouch, right in the review score. Well, I guess it's warranted.

"Sorry everyone for how this all transpired. I hope we will make it up and regain the trust by providing a continued great game experience. I just want to make great games!"

When the PSN requirement announcement was first posted, Sony Interactive Entertainment explained that "Due to technical issues at the launch of Helldivers 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional."

Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

New players will be required to sign in to PSN from next Monday (May 6), while existing players will be made to link accounts between May 30 and June 6.

This doesn't mean that Steam players will now need to subscribe to PS Plus Essential, which is a requirement to play the majority of games online on PS4 and PS5. It's just a free PSN account that needs to be linked.

Meanwhile, over 20 games are set to depart the PS Plus Extra catalogue this month, including a load of Final Fantasy games.

Helldivers 2 is out now on PlayStation 5 and PC, and you can check out the best deals for it here.

