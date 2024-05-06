Here's Everything We Know So Far About New Bridget Jones Film Mad About The Boy

Colin Firth, Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant in the second Bridget Jones film Jason Bell/Universal/Studio Canal/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

In case you missed it, film fans were recently blessed with the news that our frazzled queen Bridget Jones is set to return for a fourth instalment in the iconic film series.

Renée Zellweger will be reprising her Oscar-nominated role with a brand new chapter in the beloved franchise, which will find the iconic character at a whole new stage in her life.

Fans will be ecstatic to know that some very familiar faces will be returning, along with the addition of a certain new British heartthrob.

Read on for everything we know about the new film so far…

What will the new Bridget Jones film be called?

Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones's Baby in 2016 Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

The title of the fourth film has officially been announced, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy.

It takes its name from the most recent Bridget Jones novel, which was published in 2013.

What will Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy be about?

We first met Bridget as a 30-something woman looking for love and trying desperately to get various aspects of her life together.

In the novel Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, readers were reintroduced to Bridget as a widow in her 50s, looking for love all over again following the death of her husband (and the father of her children) Mark Darcy, who was played in the first three films by Colin Firth.

Colin Firth and Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason Laurie Sparham/Universal/Studio Canal/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hugh Grant, who is also returning for the fourth movie, hinted the upcoming film will follow the same plot, claiming it will be both “moving as well as funny”.

“It’s partly based on Helen Fielding’s experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died,” he told People.

“And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating. It’s a very good script.”

Hugh Grant in character as Daniel Cleaver Miramax/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Which stars will be part of the cast of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy?

Along with Renée and Hugh, Emma Thompson is also returning, having co-written the third film as well as playing obstetrician Dr Rawlings.

Meanwhile, having already won over a legion of new fans thanks to his leading performance in One Day, British actor Leo Woodall has been heavily tipped to join the cast as a brand new addition, with speculation he’ll be playing Bridget’s younger new love interest.

One Day and The White Lotus star Leo Woodall NICK THOMPSON STUDIO

An unnamed source apparently told The Sun: “Bridget is going to be a real cougar in the new film and she’ll be seen starting a relationship with a much younger character played by Leo.

“He was thrilled about landing the part and will have a major role as her love interest in Mad About The Boy.

Meanwhile, British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor is also set to play an undisclosed new character, as reported by Deadline.

Chiwetel Ejiofor Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

While it’s safe to assume Colin Firth won’t be part of the main action, it’s not yet known whether his character will appear in some form, either in flashback sequences or otherwise.

When will Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy be released?

The fourth Bridget Jones film is being released on Valentine’s Day (Friday 14 February) next year.

Luckily for UK fans, we’ll be getting a cinema release, while it’s set to debut on the US via streaming on Peacock.

