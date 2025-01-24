Here's a list of things that can stop working in cold weather

Have you ever been out in the cold, only to find your electronics shut down, even if they're fully charged? It's a quintessentially Canadian problem.

Once the temperature dips past the freezing mark, the batteries in some devices can drain faster, suddenly shut down, or struggle to start up.

The culprit is lithium-ion batteries, which typically function between -20 and 60°C, but can degrade on the low and high ends of this spectrum.

Some devices with lithium-ion batteries will shut down following prolonged exposure to extreme cold, while others will lose efficiency or struggle to keep up with your commands.

The electrolyte within the battery moves slower when temperatures are colder, reducing the ability to move ions, which are electrically charged particles that generate energy. The metals within the battery that carry ions also behave differently when the temperature changes, potentially compromising performance.

Here's a list of some things known to struggle in the cold.

Smart phones

If your phone shuts down in cold weather, experts recommend waiting until you're inside and your phone has warmed up before attempting to restart it. When outdoors, keep your phone warm by insulating it with a case and/or your pocket.

Tablets

Many tablets run on lithium-ion batteries. In addition to speeding up battery drain, cold weather can slow responsiveness on touch screen devices.

Wireless headphones

Your wireless headphones may shut down or have trouble connecting in below-freezing temperatures. Corded headphones likely won't face the same issues in the cold.

E-bikes and scooters

In December 2024, the Toronto Transit Commission enacted a winter ban on lithium-ion battery-powered mobility devices, including e-bikes and scooters, in response to safety concerns and customer complaints, stemming from a fire-related incident.

Lithium-ion batteries are more likely to catch fire in the cold.

The ban is in place until April 15, 2025.

Smart watches

Experts say it's unlikely cold weather will damage a smart watch, but it can effect accuracy when exposed to chilly weather.

Electric vehicles

Many electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by lithium-ion batteries. Research suggests an EV's average driving range drops by as much as 12 per cent when it hits -7°C outside, compared to when driving when temperatures are a more optimal 24°C.

