Hertfordshire farm owner allows police to search for remains of murdered Muriel McKay

Muriel McKay, the wife of the former deputy chairman of the News of the World, who was kidnapped 54 years ago (PA) (PA Archive)

A farm owner has said he will let police dig without a permit on his site for the remains of Muriel McKay who was murdered more than 50 years ago.

Ian Marsh, who owns the Hertfordshire farm, has told Sky that he will allow a search if police choose to conduct one after obtaining new evidence from the killer.

Muriel's daughter Dianne recently travelled to Trinidad to meet Nizamodeen Hosein, who murdered Mrs McKay after he and his brother Arthur held her ransom in 1969 and demanded £1 million. Hosein has since claimed that Mrs McKay collapsed and died, and that he buried her in the farm yard.

Hosein has claimed that a search two years ago was conducted in the wrong place to find the remains. From photographs, the now elderly Hosein showed Dianne a different site where he believes he buried her mother.

Hosein was deported to his native Trinidad after his conviction and has recently admitted his guilt, saying he has apologised to “everybody”.

Mrs McKay died in 1969 after being kidnapped (PA)

He has also offered to return to the UK to help authorities and has reportedly accepted money from the family to help with their search.

Mr Marsh recently turned down a £40,000 offer from the family to let them dig at the site.

He said: “The Marsh family understand the desire of the deceased Mrs McKay's family to have a resolution to this matter.

“We have been patient with the multiple requests that we have received and repeat our position: we will cooperate with the police if they determine that a further search of our property is required.”

Muriel’s grandson and Dianne’s son Mark Dyer said: "This is good news and we feel we are at last making some progress. The ball is now in the police's court."

He added that they are due to meet with local police in the coming weeks to determine if a search can be carried out.

Hertfordshire Police has been contacted for further comment.