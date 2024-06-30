HGTV Stars Dave and Jenny Marrs Show Support for Jonathan Knight at NKOTB Concert

HGTV stars are a tight-knight group! Fixer-to-Fabulous duo Dave and Jenny Marrs recently had the chance to support their friend and Farmhouse Fixer host Jonathan Knight, and, judging by the photos, it looks like fun was had by all!

A recent stop on their Magic Summer 2024 tour took Jon and New Kids on the Block to Arkansas, not far from Dave and Jenny's neck of the woods. Dave and Jenny went to the concert and shared photos on Instagram.

Jenny shared a carousel of photos, including a selfie with Dave, Jon, and Jon's husband, Harley Rodriguez. She wrote, "It’s always an absolute blast cheering our friend @jonathanrknight on during a show and we loved doing so right here in NW Arkansas last night! We laughed, we danced, we sang until we lost our voices and we ignored the heat because it was just so much FUN. 👏 "

Fans left comments like, "Love this! Love how the HGTV family really support and care for each other!" and "Love seeing the friendships & collaborations." Harley chimed in with: "What a memorable night with you and Dave!! Thank you for being the best! ❤️"

Jenny continued, "Thanks for a memorable night and for stopping to do a little shopping at the Mercantile yesterday— you’re the best! 🤍"

Jon returned the favor with a trip to Dave and Jenny's store, Marrs Mercantile. Judging by the funny video, it looks like he did some serious shopping!



Dave and Jenny and Jon have starred and served as judges on Rock the Block, and their paths crossed on Home Town: Takeover. We hope we see these friends together again soon!

You Might Also Like