High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Feb. 18)

Dave Cantrall
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State

BOYS TOP 25

Rating

Last week

1. Great Crossing (28-1)

86.7

1

2. Lexington Catholic (26-2)

84.6

2

3. Covington Catholic (22-5)

83.6

5

4. Evangel Christian (23-6)

83.0

7

5. Lyon County (25-3)

82.9

5

6. Newport (26-3)

82.3

8

7. Bowling Green (24-5)

82.2

9

8. Trinity (20-6)

81.2

3

9. Manual (23-3)

81.1

t17

10. Harlan County (24-4)

80.8

12

11. St. Xavier (25-3)

80.2

13

12. Spencer County (18-8)

79.6

11

13. George Rogers Clark (26-2)

79.3

16

14. North Oldham (23-4)

78.4

4

14. Cooper (18-8)

78.4

20

16. DeSales (20-8)

77.9

15

16. Frederick Douglass (17-10)

77.9

21

18. Campbell County (20-6)

77.6

23

19. Male (19-9)

76.8

14

20. Oldham County (21-8)

76.2

19

21. Woodford County (22-5)

76.1

NR

21. Warren Central (13-9)

76.1

NR

23. Boyd County (22-6)

75.9

10

24. Eastern (19-8)

75.7

NR

25. Christian Academy-Louisville (15-11)

75.5

22

Lexington Catholic’s John Reinhart (4) blocks a shot against Frederick Douglass during a game on Feb. 14.

Ratings by region

1ST REGION

Rating

1. Calloway County

69.4

2. McCracken County

69.3

3. Murray

67.5

4. Marshall County

66.7

5. Paducah Tilghman

62.8

6. Graves County

59.5

7. St. Mary

58.5

8. Mayfield

56.6

9. Carlisle County

53.6

10. Ballard Memorial

47.1

11. Christian Fellowship

26.3

12. Fulton County

24.2

13. Community Christian

19.6

14. Hickman County

18.5

15. Fulton City

14.3





2ND REGION



1. Lyon County

82.9

2. Henderson County

73.0

3. University Heights

69.8

4. Hopkinsville

66.3

5. Christian County

64.0

6. Madisonville

58.9

7. Webster County

58.2

8. Union County

52.6

9. Caldwell County

49.5

10. Hopkins Central

48.8

11. Dawson Springs

43.0

12. Trigg County

40.0

13. Livingston Central

33.4

14. Heritage Christian

28.1

15. Crittenden County

24.4

16. Fort Campbell

22.8





3RD REGION



1. Daviess County

72.9

2. Butler County

70.8

3. Owensboro

69.0

4. Owensboro Catholic

67.0

5. Ohio County

66.0

6. Grayson County

56.5

7. Breckinridge County

54.7

8. Meade County

54.2

9. McLean County

51.5

10. Edmonson County

49.7

11. Muhlenberg County

48.4

12. Apollo

46.9

13. Hancock County

36.1

14. Whitesville Trinity

26.3

15. Cloverport

4.0





4TH REGION



1. Bowling Green

82.2

2. Warren Central

76.1

3. Barren County

59.9

4. Clinton County

59.4

5. Franklin-Simpson

59.2

6. South Warren

59.1

7. Warren East

58.9

8. Russell County

56.1

9. Greenwood

55.7

10. Glasgow

54.7

11. Todd Central

54.1

12. Monroe County

53.8

13. Cumberland County

52.6

14. Russellville

49.4

15. Logan County

49.1

16. Metcalfe County

46.4

17. Allen County

33.2

18. Foundation Christian

11.9





5TH REGION



1. North Hardin

73.9

2. Central Hardin

73.4

3. LaRue County

72.2

4. Elizabethtown

68.9

5. Taylor County

66.6

6. Adair County

64.3

7. Caverna

63.6

8. Green County

63.1

9. Washington County

61.7

10. Campbellsville

53.6

11. Hart County

53.5

12. Bardstown

53.4

13. Bethlehem

51.1

14. Marion County

41.2

15. Nelson County

39.5

16. Thomas Nelson

36.8

17. John Hardin

36.0

18. Fort Knox

31.4





6TH REGION



1. Evangel Christian

83.0

2. DeSales

77.9

3. Fern Creek

71.7

4. Jeffersontown

71.1

5. Fairdale

70.0

6. Beth Haven

67.6

7. Pleasure Ridge Park

66.2

8. Butler

66.0

9. Bullitt East

65.8

10. Louisville Holy Cross

65.2

10. Moore

65.2

12. Western

62.2

13. W.E.B. DuBois

59.6

14. Bullitt Central

44.9

15. Iroquois

43.5

16. Doss

40.6

17. Valley

40.5

18. North Bullitt

40.3

19. Southern

39.2

20. Whitefield Academy

17.8





7TH REGION



1. Trinity

81.2

2. Manual

81.1

3. St. Xavier

80.2

4. Male

76.8

5. Eastern

75.7

6. Christian Academy-Louisville

75.5

7. Ballard

75.1

8. Seneca

67.0

9. Atherton

59.0

10. Kentucky Country Day

58.2

11. Central

52.8

12. Waggener

50.4

13. Shawnee

47.3

14. Highlands Latin

47.2

15. Collegiate

41.5

16. Brown

35.2

17. Francis Parker

29.7

18. Portland Christian

19.0





8TH REGION



1. Spencer County

79.6

2. North Oldham

78.4

3. Oldham County

76.2

4. Woodford County

76.1

5. South Oldham

73.8

6. Walton-Verona

70.9

7. Simon Kenton

69.3

8. Gallatin County

63.4

9. Grant County

62.4

10. Collins

60.5

11. Owen County

60.4

12. Anderson County

60.3

13. Shelby County

54.3

14. Williamstown

50.2

15. Henry County

41.9

16. Carroll County

38.0

17. Trimble County

33.0

18. Eminence

21.6





9TH REGION



1. Covington Catholic

83.6

2. Newport

82.3

3. Cooper

78.4

4. Lloyd

75.2

5. Conner

66.9

6. Boone County

66.4

7. Dixie Heights

64.8

8. Highlands

63.8

9. Ryle

63.5

10. Covington Holy Cross

62.6

11. Beechwood

60.0

12. Newport Central Catholic

56.6

13. St. Henry

56.4

14. Bellevue

42.8

15. Ludlow

42.6

16. Villa Madonna

36.6

17. Holmes

31.6

18. Heritage Academy

31.5

19. Dayton

25.4

20. Covington Latin

7.9





10TH REGION



1. George Rogers Clark

79.3

2. Campbell County

77.6

3. Mason County

68.7

4. Harrison County

66.1

5. Scott

62.8

6. Augusta

55.8

7. Montgomery County

55.1

8. Bourbon County

51.9

9. Nicholas County

49.5

10. Pendleton County

48.5

11. Paris

44.4

12. Bracken County

39.1

13. Bishop Brossart

38.5

14. Calvary Christian

32.2

15. St. Patrick

4.9

16. Robertson County

0.1





11TH REGION



1. Great Crossing

86.7

2. Lexington Catholic

84.6

3. Frederick Douglass

77.9

4. Bryan Station

75.0

5. Henry Clay

72.1

6. Madison Southern

70.8

7. Sayre

70.0

8. Lexington Christian

67.5

8. Madison Central

67.5

10. Franklin County

62.9

11. Scott County

59.3

12. Paul Laurence Dunbar

54.8

13. Lafayette

54.2

14. Tates Creek

53.2

15. Berea

46.5

16. Western Hills

45.8

17. Model

40.5

18. Frankfort

34.2





12TH REGION



1. Danville Christian

72.6

2. Wayne County

70.2

3. Pulaski County

69.1

4. Boyle County

66.3

5. Rockcastle County

64.3

6. Mercer County

64.2

7. Lincoln County

63.8

8. Somerset

62.2

9. Southwestern

54.2

10. West Jessamine

51.9

11. East Jessamine

51.5

12. Danville

47.1

13. McCreary Central

46.8

14. Trinity Christian

44.0

15. Garrard County

40.7

16. Somerset Christian

38.9

17. Casey County

34.2

18. Burgin

32.5





13TH REGION



1. Harlan County

80.8

2. Clay County

71.1

3. South Laurel

70.5

4. Corbin

68.4

5. North Laurel

64.9

6. Whitley County

62.2

7. Bell County

62.0

8. Knox Central

59.4

9. Harlan

51.9

10. Jackson County

50.9

11. Middlesboro

50.8

12. Pineville

48.3

13. Williamsburg

43.1

14. Oneida

40.3

15. Lynn Camp

36.4

16. Barbourville

34.7

17. Cornerstone Christian

16.7

18. Red Bird

11.2





14TH REGION



1. Hazard

68.8

2. Perry Central

63.0

3. Knott Central

61.1

4. Breathitt County

60.2

5. Estill County

56.1

6. Powell County

52.5

7. Letcher Central

49.1

8. Wolfe County

47.9

9. Leslie County

38.1

10. Jackson City

34.6

11. Buckhorn

33.0

12. Lee County

31.4

13. Owsley County

31.1

14. Cordia

4.1





15TH REGION



1. Pikeville

72.0

2. Pike Central

68.7

3. Martin County

67.4

4. Magoffin County

64.9

5. Lawrence County

61.3

6. Floyd Central

60.5

7. Johnson Central

56.5

8. Paintsville

55.3

9. Betsy Layne

55.2

10. Prestonsburg

51.5

11. Shelby Valley

51.3

12. East Ridge

38.5

13. Belfry

36.6

14. Jenkins

34.3

15. Phelps

33.4





16TH REGION



1. Boyd County

75.9

2. Ashland Blazer

74.7

3. Rowan County

67.2

4. Fleming County

65.7

5. Morgan County

62.0

6. Greenup County

54.1

7. East Carter

53.0

8. Russell

52.6

9. Raceland

50.4

10. Lewis County

47.3

11. Menifee County

39.9

12. Bath County

38.2

13. Fairview

37.2

14. West Carter

35.6

15. Elliott County

31.2

16. Rose Hill Christian

6.4

-------------------------

High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Feb. 18)