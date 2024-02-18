High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 boys teams in Kentucky (Feb. 18)
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State
BOYS TOP 25
Rating
Last week
1. Great Crossing (28-1)
86.7
1
2. Lexington Catholic (26-2)
84.6
2
3. Covington Catholic (22-5)
83.6
5
4. Evangel Christian (23-6)
83.0
7
5. Lyon County (25-3)
82.9
5
6. Newport (26-3)
82.3
8
7. Bowling Green (24-5)
82.2
9
8. Trinity (20-6)
81.2
3
9. Manual (23-3)
81.1
t17
10. Harlan County (24-4)
80.8
12
11. St. Xavier (25-3)
80.2
13
12. Spencer County (18-8)
79.6
11
13. George Rogers Clark (26-2)
79.3
16
14. North Oldham (23-4)
78.4
4
14. Cooper (18-8)
78.4
20
16. DeSales (20-8)
77.9
15
16. Frederick Douglass (17-10)
77.9
21
18. Campbell County (20-6)
77.6
23
19. Male (19-9)
76.8
14
20. Oldham County (21-8)
76.2
19
21. Woodford County (22-5)
76.1
NR
21. Warren Central (13-9)
76.1
NR
23. Boyd County (22-6)
75.9
10
24. Eastern (19-8)
75.7
NR
25. Christian Academy-Louisville (15-11)
75.5
22
Ratings by region
1ST REGION
Rating
1. Calloway County
69.4
2. McCracken County
69.3
3. Murray
67.5
4. Marshall County
66.7
5. Paducah Tilghman
62.8
6. Graves County
59.5
7. St. Mary
58.5
8. Mayfield
56.6
9. Carlisle County
53.6
10. Ballard Memorial
47.1
11. Christian Fellowship
26.3
12. Fulton County
24.2
13. Community Christian
19.6
14. Hickman County
18.5
15. Fulton City
14.3
2ND REGION
1. Lyon County
82.9
2. Henderson County
73.0
3. University Heights
69.8
4. Hopkinsville
66.3
5. Christian County
64.0
6. Madisonville
58.9
7. Webster County
58.2
8. Union County
52.6
9. Caldwell County
49.5
10. Hopkins Central
48.8
11. Dawson Springs
43.0
12. Trigg County
40.0
13. Livingston Central
33.4
14. Heritage Christian
28.1
15. Crittenden County
24.4
16. Fort Campbell
22.8
3RD REGION
1. Daviess County
72.9
2. Butler County
70.8
3. Owensboro
69.0
4. Owensboro Catholic
67.0
5. Ohio County
66.0
6. Grayson County
56.5
7. Breckinridge County
54.7
8. Meade County
54.2
9. McLean County
51.5
10. Edmonson County
49.7
11. Muhlenberg County
48.4
12. Apollo
46.9
13. Hancock County
36.1
14. Whitesville Trinity
26.3
15. Cloverport
4.0
4TH REGION
1. Bowling Green
82.2
2. Warren Central
76.1
3. Barren County
59.9
4. Clinton County
59.4
5. Franklin-Simpson
59.2
6. South Warren
59.1
7. Warren East
58.9
8. Russell County
56.1
9. Greenwood
55.7
10. Glasgow
54.7
11. Todd Central
54.1
12. Monroe County
53.8
13. Cumberland County
52.6
14. Russellville
49.4
15. Logan County
49.1
16. Metcalfe County
46.4
17. Allen County
33.2
18. Foundation Christian
11.9
5TH REGION
1. North Hardin
73.9
2. Central Hardin
73.4
3. LaRue County
72.2
4. Elizabethtown
68.9
5. Taylor County
66.6
6. Adair County
64.3
7. Caverna
63.6
8. Green County
63.1
9. Washington County
61.7
10. Campbellsville
53.6
11. Hart County
53.5
12. Bardstown
53.4
13. Bethlehem
51.1
14. Marion County
41.2
15. Nelson County
39.5
16. Thomas Nelson
36.8
17. John Hardin
36.0
18. Fort Knox
31.4
6TH REGION
1. Evangel Christian
83.0
2. DeSales
77.9
3. Fern Creek
71.7
4. Jeffersontown
71.1
5. Fairdale
70.0
6. Beth Haven
67.6
7. Pleasure Ridge Park
66.2
8. Butler
66.0
9. Bullitt East
65.8
10. Louisville Holy Cross
65.2
10. Moore
65.2
12. Western
62.2
13. W.E.B. DuBois
59.6
14. Bullitt Central
44.9
15. Iroquois
43.5
16. Doss
40.6
17. Valley
40.5
18. North Bullitt
40.3
19. Southern
39.2
20. Whitefield Academy
17.8
7TH REGION
1. Trinity
81.2
2. Manual
81.1
3. St. Xavier
80.2
4. Male
76.8
5. Eastern
75.7
6. Christian Academy-Louisville
75.5
7. Ballard
75.1
8. Seneca
67.0
9. Atherton
59.0
10. Kentucky Country Day
58.2
11. Central
52.8
12. Waggener
50.4
13. Shawnee
47.3
14. Highlands Latin
47.2
15. Collegiate
41.5
16. Brown
35.2
17. Francis Parker
29.7
18. Portland Christian
19.0
8TH REGION
1. Spencer County
79.6
2. North Oldham
78.4
3. Oldham County
76.2
4. Woodford County
76.1
5. South Oldham
73.8
6. Walton-Verona
70.9
7. Simon Kenton
69.3
8. Gallatin County
63.4
9. Grant County
62.4
10. Collins
60.5
11. Owen County
60.4
12. Anderson County
60.3
13. Shelby County
54.3
14. Williamstown
50.2
15. Henry County
41.9
16. Carroll County
38.0
17. Trimble County
33.0
18. Eminence
21.6
9TH REGION
1. Covington Catholic
83.6
2. Newport
82.3
3. Cooper
78.4
4. Lloyd
75.2
5. Conner
66.9
6. Boone County
66.4
7. Dixie Heights
64.8
8. Highlands
63.8
9. Ryle
63.5
10. Covington Holy Cross
62.6
11. Beechwood
60.0
12. Newport Central Catholic
56.6
13. St. Henry
56.4
14. Bellevue
42.8
15. Ludlow
42.6
16. Villa Madonna
36.6
17. Holmes
31.6
18. Heritage Academy
31.5
19. Dayton
25.4
20. Covington Latin
7.9
10TH REGION
1. George Rogers Clark
79.3
2. Campbell County
77.6
3. Mason County
68.7
4. Harrison County
66.1
5. Scott
62.8
6. Augusta
55.8
7. Montgomery County
55.1
8. Bourbon County
51.9
9. Nicholas County
49.5
10. Pendleton County
48.5
11. Paris
44.4
12. Bracken County
39.1
13. Bishop Brossart
38.5
14. Calvary Christian
32.2
15. St. Patrick
4.9
16. Robertson County
0.1
11TH REGION
1. Great Crossing
86.7
2. Lexington Catholic
84.6
3. Frederick Douglass
77.9
4. Bryan Station
75.0
5. Henry Clay
72.1
6. Madison Southern
70.8
7. Sayre
70.0
8. Lexington Christian
67.5
8. Madison Central
67.5
10. Franklin County
62.9
11. Scott County
59.3
12. Paul Laurence Dunbar
54.8
13. Lafayette
54.2
14. Tates Creek
53.2
15. Berea
46.5
16. Western Hills
45.8
17. Model
40.5
18. Frankfort
34.2
12TH REGION
1. Danville Christian
72.6
2. Wayne County
70.2
3. Pulaski County
69.1
4. Boyle County
66.3
5. Rockcastle County
64.3
6. Mercer County
64.2
7. Lincoln County
63.8
8. Somerset
62.2
9. Southwestern
54.2
10. West Jessamine
51.9
11. East Jessamine
51.5
12. Danville
47.1
13. McCreary Central
46.8
14. Trinity Christian
44.0
15. Garrard County
40.7
16. Somerset Christian
38.9
17. Casey County
34.2
18. Burgin
32.5
13TH REGION
1. Harlan County
80.8
2. Clay County
71.1
3. South Laurel
70.5
4. Corbin
68.4
5. North Laurel
64.9
6. Whitley County
62.2
7. Bell County
62.0
8. Knox Central
59.4
9. Harlan
51.9
10. Jackson County
50.9
11. Middlesboro
50.8
12. Pineville
48.3
13. Williamsburg
43.1
14. Oneida
40.3
15. Lynn Camp
36.4
16. Barbourville
34.7
17. Cornerstone Christian
16.7
18. Red Bird
11.2
14TH REGION
1. Hazard
68.8
2. Perry Central
63.0
3. Knott Central
61.1
4. Breathitt County
60.2
5. Estill County
56.1
6. Powell County
52.5
7. Letcher Central
49.1
8. Wolfe County
47.9
9. Leslie County
38.1
10. Jackson City
34.6
11. Buckhorn
33.0
12. Lee County
31.4
13. Owsley County
31.1
14. Cordia
4.1
15TH REGION
1. Pikeville
72.0
2. Pike Central
68.7
3. Martin County
67.4
4. Magoffin County
64.9
5. Lawrence County
61.3
6. Floyd Central
60.5
7. Johnson Central
56.5
8. Paintsville
55.3
9. Betsy Layne
55.2
10. Prestonsburg
51.5
11. Shelby Valley
51.3
12. East Ridge
38.5
13. Belfry
36.6
14. Jenkins
34.3
15. Phelps
33.4
16TH REGION
1. Boyd County
75.9
2. Ashland Blazer
74.7
3. Rowan County
67.2
4. Fleming County
65.7
5. Morgan County
62.0
6. Greenup County
54.1
7. East Carter
53.0
8. Russell
52.6
9. Raceland
50.4
10. Lewis County
47.3
11. Menifee County
39.9
12. Bath County
38.2
13. Fairview
37.2
14. West Carter
35.6
15. Elliott County
31.2
16. Rose Hill Christian
6.4
-------------------------
High school basketball: Dave Cantrall’s top 25 girls teams in Kentucky (Feb. 18)