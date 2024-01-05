High school basketball gameday: Your guide to this weekend’s games

Get ready for this weekend’s high school basketball action with our preview. Also follow live scores in North and South Carolina tonight and Saturday.

(won-loss records are as of midweek)

(Observer Sweet 16 rankings included)

Friday

(Girls) No. 11 Ardrey Kell (11-3, 1-0 SoMeck 4A) at No. 6 Myers Park (12-0, 1-0), 6 p.m. – Each team is led by a senior and a younger player. For Ardrey Kell, it’s Molly Burns (16.6 ppg) and sophomore Autumn Washington (12.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg). Myers Park is led by Jerin Truesdale (13.5 ppg, 9,0 rpg) and freshman Amani Barner (8.0 ppg).

(Boys) Ardrey Kell (11-3, 1-0 SoMeck 4A) at No. 1 Myers Park (10-2, 1-0), around 7:30 p.m. – The Knights typically give Myers Park a tough battle, and these teams will attract a full (and very noisy) house. If you go, your ears will be ringing for hours. Senior Caden Caskey is averaging 20.4 points for Ardrey Kell, and junior Brett Freeman is adding 17.9 for a very speedy team. Myers Park is likely to dominate the inside, led by Sadiq White (17.5 ppg) and Sir Mohammed (15.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg).

(Girls) Garinger (9-4, 1-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 2 Charlotte Catholic (10-2, 3-0), 6 p.m. – Garinger is looking for an upset, to stay in the conference race. If so, the Wildcats will need a big game from sophomore Misa Garris (20.8 ppg). Charlotte Catholic, which has lost two in a row, is getting 20.3 points and 11.3 rebounds from 6-6 UNC commit Blanca Thomas.

(Boys) Hickory (9-0, 0-0 Western Foothills 3A) at No. 12 North Lincoln (9-2, 1-0), around 8 p.m. – The visiting Red Tornadoes will try to dominate with their size, featuring 6-4 Izaiah Littlejohn (14.4 ppg). North Lincoln’s Kellen Karr is averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, and the Knights have won eight in a row.

(Boys) Mooresville (8-4, 0-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Hickory Ridge (9-3, 0-0), around 7:30 p.m. – Both teams’ goal this season will be to try and stay close to conference favorite Lake Norman. Mooresville is coming off a strong second-place performance last week in a holiday tournament in Durham. Hickory Ridge is 8-1 this season against N.C. public schools.

(Boys) Pine Lake Prep (6-4, 2-0 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Lincoln Charter (8-6, 3-0), around 7:30 p.m. – Robert Marner, a 6-6 senior, leads Pine Lake Prep with 17.3 points a game. Lincoln Charter’s 6-foot senior guard, Kelan Flowers, is averaging 15.5 points.

(Girls) Porter Ridge (10-4, 0-0 Southern Carolina 4A) at No. 12 Marvin Ridge (11-3, 0-0), 6 p.m. – The visiting Pirates have won six in a row and have one of the area’s bright young stars, in freshman Ashanti Taylor. She is averaging 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. Marvin Ridge sophomore guard Kate Schindler averaged 15 points a game last week as the Mavericks won the Copperhead Christmas Classic at Catawba Ridge.

(Boys) West Rowan (6-4, 3-1 South Piedmont 3A) at No. 3 Central Cabarrus (12-0, 4-0), around 7:30 p.m. – The Vikings haven’t lost since early March 2022, and odds are they won’t lose this one. But the visiting Falcons have a strong backcourt, led by 6-foot guard Will Givens Jr. (18.8 ppg). Desmond Kent, Central Cabarrus’ 6-10 senior, is averaging 20.8 points and 8.6 rebounds a contest.

Saturday

(Boys) No. 10 South Mecklenburg (13-0) at Richmond Senior (7-4), 2 p.m. – The Sabres get their toughest test so far this season, facing a team that lost to Myers Park in a 4A state championship last season. UNC commit Paul McNeil Jr., a 6-6 senior, leads the Raiders with 29.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. This game is a chance for Sabre senior Peter Moye to show his stuff. Moye is averaging 22 points a game and shooting 59 percent from the floor.

(Boys) Queen City Hoops Classic, at West Charlotte High, begins at 1 p.m. – A six-game slate of boys’ contests begins at 1 p.m., with Berry Academy facing Hemingway (SC). The final pits the host Lions of West Charlotte against powerful Victory Christian.

This weekend’s schedule

Thursday

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Hickory Grove Christian at Northside Christian

Nonconference

Corvian Community at Jackson Day

Great Cabarrus Stallions at State Line Homeschool (VA)

South Charlotte Thunder at Columbia Providence Athletic

South Mecklenburg at Hopewell (girls)

Weddington at East Mecklenburg

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Hopewell at Chambers

Mallard Creek at Harding

West Charlotte at Hough

West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

SoMeck 4A

Ardrey Kell at Myers Park

Palisades at Olympic

Southwestern 4A

Rocky River at Butler

Garinger at Charlotte Catholic

Providence at Independence

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at Lake Norman

Mooresville at Hickory Ridge

West Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Southern Carolina 4A

Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley at Cuthbertson

South Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Lake Norman Charter

South Rowan at Concord

West Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at North Lincoln

Statesville at East Lincoln

St. Stephens at North Iredell

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Central Academy

Piedmont at Monroe

West Stanly at Parkwood

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at Northside Christian

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day

SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian

Foothills Athletic Association

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian (boys)

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian (boys_

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at East Burke

Newton-Conover at Lincolnton

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill

West Lincoln at Maiden

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep

Corvian Community at Christ the King

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City at East Gaston

Burns at Cherryville

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day

South Stanly at Albemarle

Union Academy at South Stanly

Metro 1A

Carolina International at Apprentice Academy (boys)

Sugar Creek Charter at Queen’s Grant Charter

Valor Prep at Piedmont Community Charter

Nonconference

Fletcher School at Jackson Day

Hunter Huss at Shelby

Legion Collegiate (SC) at Providence Day

Nation Ford at East Mecklenburg

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day

Providence Classical at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Ravenscroft School at Charlotte Christian

South Point at York

S.C. Region 5 2A

Andrew Jackson at Buford

Cheraw at Central Pageland

Chesterfield at York Prep

S.C. nonconference

Gaffney at Clover

Lancaster at Fort Mill

Legion Collegiate at Providence Day

Nation Ford at East Mecklenburg

Rock Hill at Northwestern

South Point at York

Saturday

Nonconference

Andrew Jackson (SC) vs. Wilson Hall (SC), at Florence Wilson High, 2:30 (boys)

Clover vs. Mauldin (SC), in Prep Hoops Showcase at Gaffney, 2:30 (boys)

Combine Academy National and United Faith Christian in Chance Harman Classic, at Willis, VA (boys)

Heathwood Hall (SC) at Charlotte Latin (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)

Lincoln Charter at Forsyth Country Day, 1 (girls)

Lincoln Charter vs. Winston-Salem Christian, at Forsyth Country Day, 7 (boys)

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)

Northside Christian vs. Compass Prep (AZ), at Atlanta, 1 (girls)

Providence Day vs. Cape Fear Academy, at Fayetteville Academy, 3:30 (boys)

Ravenscroft School at Charlotte Country Day (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)

United Faith Christian at Word of God, 3:30 (girls)

Westminster Catawba at Berean Baptist (girls, 3:30; boys, 5)

Queen City Hoops Classic (boys)

(at West Charlotte High)

Berry Academy vs. Hemingway (SC), 1

Elevation Prep vs. Bull City Prep, 2:30

Corvian Community vs. Sun Valley, 4

Charlotte Lab Prep vs. Carolina Basketball Academy, 5:30

Winston-Salem Christian vs. Cardinal Newman (SC), 7

West Charlotte vs. Victory Christian, 8:30

Sunday

Sunday

No games scheduled






