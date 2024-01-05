High school basketball gameday: Your guide to this weekend’s games
Get ready for this weekend’s high school basketball action with our preview. Also follow live scores in North and South Carolina tonight and Saturday.
Live NC, SC scoreboard
This weekend’s key games
(won-loss records are as of midweek)
(Observer Sweet 16 rankings included)
Friday
(Girls) No. 11 Ardrey Kell (11-3, 1-0 SoMeck 4A) at No. 6 Myers Park (12-0, 1-0), 6 p.m. – Each team is led by a senior and a younger player. For Ardrey Kell, it’s Molly Burns (16.6 ppg) and sophomore Autumn Washington (12.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg). Myers Park is led by Jerin Truesdale (13.5 ppg, 9,0 rpg) and freshman Amani Barner (8.0 ppg).
(Boys) Ardrey Kell (11-3, 1-0 SoMeck 4A) at No. 1 Myers Park (10-2, 1-0), around 7:30 p.m. – The Knights typically give Myers Park a tough battle, and these teams will attract a full (and very noisy) house. If you go, your ears will be ringing for hours. Senior Caden Caskey is averaging 20.4 points for Ardrey Kell, and junior Brett Freeman is adding 17.9 for a very speedy team. Myers Park is likely to dominate the inside, led by Sadiq White (17.5 ppg) and Sir Mohammed (15.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg).
(Girls) Garinger (9-4, 1-2 Southwestern 4A) at No. 2 Charlotte Catholic (10-2, 3-0), 6 p.m. – Garinger is looking for an upset, to stay in the conference race. If so, the Wildcats will need a big game from sophomore Misa Garris (20.8 ppg). Charlotte Catholic, which has lost two in a row, is getting 20.3 points and 11.3 rebounds from 6-6 UNC commit Blanca Thomas.
(Boys) Hickory (9-0, 0-0 Western Foothills 3A) at No. 12 North Lincoln (9-2, 1-0), around 8 p.m. – The visiting Red Tornadoes will try to dominate with their size, featuring 6-4 Izaiah Littlejohn (14.4 ppg). North Lincoln’s Kellen Karr is averaging 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, and the Knights have won eight in a row.
(Boys) Mooresville (8-4, 0-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Hickory Ridge (9-3, 0-0), around 7:30 p.m. – Both teams’ goal this season will be to try and stay close to conference favorite Lake Norman. Mooresville is coming off a strong second-place performance last week in a holiday tournament in Durham. Hickory Ridge is 8-1 this season against N.C. public schools.
(Boys) Pine Lake Prep (6-4, 2-0 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Lincoln Charter (8-6, 3-0), around 7:30 p.m. – Robert Marner, a 6-6 senior, leads Pine Lake Prep with 17.3 points a game. Lincoln Charter’s 6-foot senior guard, Kelan Flowers, is averaging 15.5 points.
(Girls) Porter Ridge (10-4, 0-0 Southern Carolina 4A) at No. 12 Marvin Ridge (11-3, 0-0), 6 p.m. – The visiting Pirates have won six in a row and have one of the area’s bright young stars, in freshman Ashanti Taylor. She is averaging 17.4 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. Marvin Ridge sophomore guard Kate Schindler averaged 15 points a game last week as the Mavericks won the Copperhead Christmas Classic at Catawba Ridge.
(Boys) West Rowan (6-4, 3-1 South Piedmont 3A) at No. 3 Central Cabarrus (12-0, 4-0), around 7:30 p.m. – The Vikings haven’t lost since early March 2022, and odds are they won’t lose this one. But the visiting Falcons have a strong backcourt, led by 6-foot guard Will Givens Jr. (18.8 ppg). Desmond Kent, Central Cabarrus’ 6-10 senior, is averaging 20.8 points and 8.6 rebounds a contest.
Saturday
(Boys) No. 10 South Mecklenburg (13-0) at Richmond Senior (7-4), 2 p.m. – The Sabres get their toughest test so far this season, facing a team that lost to Myers Park in a 4A state championship last season. UNC commit Paul McNeil Jr., a 6-6 senior, leads the Raiders with 29.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. This game is a chance for Sabre senior Peter Moye to show his stuff. Moye is averaging 22 points a game and shooting 59 percent from the floor.
(Boys) Queen City Hoops Classic, at West Charlotte High, begins at 1 p.m. – A six-game slate of boys’ contests begins at 1 p.m., with Berry Academy facing Hemingway (SC). The final pits the host Lions of West Charlotte against powerful Victory Christian.
The picks
This weekend’s schedule
Thursday
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Hickory Grove Christian at Northside Christian
Nonconference
Corvian Community at Jackson Day
Great Cabarrus Stallions at State Line Homeschool (VA)
South Charlotte Thunder at Columbia Providence Athletic
South Mecklenburg at Hopewell (girls)
Weddington at East Mecklenburg
Friday
Queen City 3A-4A
Hopewell at Chambers
Mallard Creek at Harding
West Charlotte at Hough
West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
SoMeck 4A
Ardrey Kell at Myers Park
Palisades at Olympic
Southwestern 4A
Rocky River at Butler
Garinger at Charlotte Catholic
Providence at Independence
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at Lake Norman
Mooresville at Hickory Ridge
West Cabarrus at Cox Mill
Southern Carolina 4A
Porter Ridge at Marvin Ridge
Sun Valley at Cuthbertson
South Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at Northwest Cabarrus
Jay M. Robinson at Lake Norman Charter
South Rowan at Concord
West Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at North Lincoln
Statesville at East Lincoln
St. Stephens at North Iredell
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard
Rocky River 2A-3A
Anson County at Central Academy
Piedmont at Monroe
West Stanly at Parkwood
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at Northside Christian
Metrolina Christian at Gaston Day
SouthLake Christian at Gaston Christian
Foothills Athletic Association
Davidson Day at Statesville Christian (boys)
Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.
Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian (boys_
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at East Burke
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
West Lincoln at Maiden
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Community School of Davidson at Bradford Prep
Corvian Community at Christ the King
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Bessemer City at East Gaston
Burns at Cherryville
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Mount Pleasant at Gray Stone Day
South Stanly at Albemarle
Union Academy at South Stanly
Metro 1A
Carolina International at Apprentice Academy (boys)
Sugar Creek Charter at Queen’s Grant Charter
Valor Prep at Piedmont Community Charter
Nonconference
Fletcher School at Jackson Day
Hunter Huss at Shelby
Legion Collegiate (SC) at Providence Day
Nation Ford at East Mecklenburg
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Country Day
Providence Classical at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)
Ravenscroft School at Charlotte Christian
South Point at York
S.C. Region 5 2A
Andrew Jackson at Buford
Cheraw at Central Pageland
Chesterfield at York Prep
S.C. nonconference
Gaffney at Clover
Lancaster at Fort Mill
Legion Collegiate at Providence Day
Nation Ford at East Mecklenburg
Rock Hill at Northwestern
South Point at York
Saturday
Nonconference
Andrew Jackson (SC) vs. Wilson Hall (SC), at Florence Wilson High, 2:30 (boys)
Clover vs. Mauldin (SC), in Prep Hoops Showcase at Gaffney, 2:30 (boys)
Combine Academy National and United Faith Christian in Chance Harman Classic, at Willis, VA (boys)
Heathwood Hall (SC) at Charlotte Latin (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)
Lincoln Charter at Forsyth Country Day, 1 (girls)
Lincoln Charter vs. Winston-Salem Christian, at Forsyth Country Day, 7 (boys)
North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls, 12:30; boys, 2)
Northside Christian vs. Compass Prep (AZ), at Atlanta, 1 (girls)
Providence Day vs. Cape Fear Academy, at Fayetteville Academy, 3:30 (boys)
Ravenscroft School at Charlotte Country Day (girls, noon; boys, 1:30)
United Faith Christian at Word of God, 3:30 (girls)
Westminster Catawba at Berean Baptist (girls, 3:30; boys, 5)
Queen City Hoops Classic (boys)
(at West Charlotte High)
Berry Academy vs. Hemingway (SC), 1
Elevation Prep vs. Bull City Prep, 2:30
Corvian Community vs. Sun Valley, 4
Charlotte Lab Prep vs. Carolina Basketball Academy, 5:30
Winston-Salem Christian vs. Cardinal Newman (SC), 7
West Charlotte vs. Victory Christian, 8:30
Sunday
No games scheduled