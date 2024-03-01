High school gameday: Your guide to Friday’s area NCHSAA, SCHSL playoffs games

Second-round games of the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s state playoffs are set for Friday. In addition, two Charlotte area teams are playing for South Carolina state championships Friday.

A full schedule is below, but here are some of the top games on the schedule (arranged by game time):

(Girls) Andrew Jackson (26-4) vs. Landrum (23-3), at Florence Center, 2 p.m. — Andrew Jackson seeks a South Carolina state title on a 20-game win streak. The Volunteers are led by junior Tamia Watkins, the S.C. 2A Player of the Year, who is averaging 26.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.7 steals a game. Landrum is on a 17-game winning streak, led by Savannah Brown (15.4 ppg, 10.4 rpg).

(Girls) Porter Ridge (20-6) at Myers Park (25-2), 6 p.m. — Jerin Truesdale leads the host Mustangs, but it’s important to note the team’s balance. Four other players are averaging between 6.5 and 9 points a game. Porter Ridge’s losses have come to powerhouses (North Mecklenburg, Ardrey Kell, Hickory Ridge and Marvin Ridge twice), and the Pirates have a standout in freshman Ashanti Taylor (18.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg).

(Girls) Independence (23-5) at Marvin Ridge (23-4), 6 p.m. — The visiting Patriots have won nine in a row, led by Kamryn Kitchen (16.7 ppg) and Kaylee Carson (15.6 ppg). Marvin Ridge has won seven straight, and the Mavericks own a victory over Rock Hill, which is playing for the S.C. 5A title Friday.

(Girls) Rock Hill (23-3) vs. Sumter (24-0), at Florence Center, 6 p.m. — Rock Hill won the 2022 5A state crown, with De’Ashai Crawford as a sophomore reserve guard. Now Crawford (17.8 ppg) is the team leader. Sumter hasn’t lost in more than a year and is led by senior Kiara Croskey (20.5 ppg).

(Girls) Hickory Ridge (23-5) at Charlotte Catholic (23-4), 6:30 p.m. — The host Cougars probably are hoping for a rematch with Lake Norman, the team that ousted them in the state semifinals last season. On Friday, they’ll meet the team that beat Lake Norman last Friday. The visiting Ragin’ Bulls are led by Ma’Kaela Gidney (13.6 ppg), one of three players in double figures. Seniors Blanca Thomas (6-6 center) and Graceyn Gough (3-point specialist) lead the Cougars.

(Boys) Butler (20-8) at Weddington (26-1), 7 p.m. — K.J. Younger scored 28 points and Grant Hamilton added 26 in Weddington’s first-round victory over East Mecklenburg, and the Warriors would appear the favorite Friday. But Butler is coming off victories over Southwestern 4A regular-season champ Independence (last Friday) and a strong Hickory Ridge team (Tuesday).

(Boys) Ashbrook (22-5) at Crest (19-4), 7 p.m. — This will be the third meeting this season of these Big South 3A members, and Crest won the first two. But Ashbrook, led by junior Isaac Byers (20 ppg), lost by only five to Crest in the teams’ second meeting.

(Boys) South Mecklenburg (21-5) at North Mecklenburg (25-3), 7 p.m. — The visiting Sabres pummeled Charlotte Catholic 81-41 Tuesday, with Yariel Chudger (6-of-7) and Ben Houpt (6-of-8) having great shooting nights. But North Meck is playing at another level, led by senior Isaiah Evans, who will be the subject of special senior ceremonies Friday night.

(Boys) Ardrey Kell (20-8) at Myers Park (25-2), 7:30 p.m. — The defending 4A state champions beat Ardrey Kell handily at home earlier this season, but a week ago, Myers Park struggled to beat the Knights 52-50 on Ardrey Kell’s floor. The Knights held Bishop Boswell to four points in that game. There will be a full house, especially with the Myers Park-Porter Ridge girls’ game preceding at 6 p.m.

Here is the N.C. High School Athletic Association basketball tournament’s schedule, and the S.C. High School League state championship game pairings.

Boys

CLASS 4A

West

Ardrey Kell (20-8) at Myers Park (25-2), 7:30

Independence (19-8) at Watauga (23-5), 7:30

South Mecklenburg (21-5) at North Mecklenburg (25-3), 7

Mooresville (18-9) at Mount Tabor (23-5), 7

Butler (20-8) at Weddington (26-1), 7

Marvin Ridge (17-10) at Chambers (20-8), 7

Davie County (22-4) at Grimsley (22-5), 7

East Forsyth (15-12) at Lake Norman (25-2), 7:30

EAST

Knightdale (18-8) at New Hanover (28-0), 7

Sanderson (19-8) at Lumberton (19-9), 7

Panther Creek (23-5) at Chapel Hill (21-6), 7:30

Clayton (22-6) at Millbrook (19-7), 6

Wakefield (22-6) at Green Level (27-1), 6:30

Laney (23-4) at Garner (21-7), 7

Overhills (16-11) at Cardinal Gibbons (17-7), 7:30

Riverside (18-9) at Richmond Senior (22-5), 7:30

CLASS 3A

WEST

North Lincoln (22-6) at Hickory (28-0), 7

Freedom (13-13) at Piedmont (19-8), 7

Ashbrook (22-5) at Crest (19-4), 7

Jay M. Robinson (18-8) at Southern Guilford (27-1), 7:30

Ben Smith (23-5) at Central Davidson (25-3), 7

Northwest Cabarrus (15-11) at East Henderson (23-5), 7

Asheboro (23-3) at A.C. Reynolds (15-13), 7

Hunter Huss (15-12) at Central Cabarrus (28-0), 6

EAST

J.H. Rose (16-10) at Swansboro (26-1), 6

First Flight (17-10) at North Brunswick (21-7), 7

White Oak (21-6) at South Central (21-7), 7:30

Jacksonville (18-9) at Seventy-First (24-2), 7

Croatan (20-7) at Southern Durham (23-4), 7:30

East Wake (22-5) at Southern Lee (23-4), 7

Orange (16-11) at Northern Nash (20-7), 6

Hunt (21-7) at Westover (26-1), 7

CLASS 2A

WEST

Lincolnton (20-7) at Reidsville (24-0), 7

Monroe (19-8) at Shelby (17-9), 7

West Stokes (20-7) at Patton (23-4), 6

Walkertown (22-6) at Pine Lake Prep (20-8), 7

Trinity (19-9) at Newton-Conover (21-7), 6

East Gaston (20-8) at Randleman (21-5), 7:30

Bandys (16-10) at North Surry (20-7), 7

Lincoln Charter (20-9) at Salisbury (24-3), 7:30

EAST

Northeastern (20-8) at Farmville Central (26-1), 6

Southwest Onslow (23-5) at East Carteret (18-8), 7:30

Southeast Alamance (17-11) at South Granville (22-6), 7

North Johnston (21-4) at Northwood (25-3), 7

Fairmont (20-5) at West Bladen (24-1), 7

Martin County (18-9) at Heide Trask (23-4), 6

Franklin Academy (24-8) at Hertford County (20-8), 6

Washington (20-8) at Goldsboro (24-3), 7

CLASS 1A

WEST

North Stokes (19-9) at South Stokes (26-1), 7

Mountain Heritage (16-11) at Eastern Randolph (17-10), 7

Carolina International (19-8) at Thomasville (19-8), 6

North Rowan (19-7) at Piedmont Community Charter (21-5), 6

College Prep and Leadership (19-10) at Bishop McGuinness (25-3), 7:30

Christ the King (10-15) at Murphy (17-9), 6

Mountain Island Charter (11-13) at South Stanly (23-4), 6

Swain County (18-8) at Corvian Community (23-3), 7

EAST

Pinetown Northside (18-9) at Wilson Prep (22-5), 7

East Bladen (11-12) at North Duplin (16-9), 6

North Edgecombe (20-5) at Chatham Central (24-4), 7

Northampton County (19-6) at Southern Wake Academy (21-9), 6

Southeast College Prep (18-8) at Voyager Academy (22-8), 6

Bertie (23-4) at West Columbus (17-6), 6

Bear Grass Charter (16-10) at Pamlico County (17-9), 6:30

Vance Charter (18-8) at Washington County (20-3), 6

Girls

CLASS 4A

West

North Mecklenburg (23-5) at Watauga (22-5), 6

Mount Tabor (23-5) at Mallard Creek (25-3), 6

Ardrey Kell (22-5) at Northern Guilford (27-1), 6

Porter Ridge (20-6) at Myers Park (25-2), 6

Hickory Ridge (23-5) at Charlotte Catholic (23-4), 6:30

Independence (23-5) at Marvin Ridge (23-4), 6

Alexander Central (21-6) at McDowell (23-5), 6

R.J. Reynolds (18-9) at Lake Norman (24-2), 6

EAST

Wakefield (21-6) at Hoggard (27-1), 6:30

D.H. Conley (17-8) at South View (19-7), 6

Leesville Road (17-6) at Richmond Senior (23-4), 6

Southeast Raleigh (:19-8) at Willow Spring (25-3), 6

Middle Creek (22-5) at Panther Creek (23-4), 6:30

Green Level (20-8) at Chapel Hill (23-4), 6

Overhills (16-10) at Cardinal Gibbons (20-7), 6

South Garner (19-7) at Rolesville (22-5), 6

CLASS 3A

WEST

Dudley (20-8) at A.C. Reynolds (24-1), 7

St. Stephens (16-10) at West Henderson (19-7), 6

Jay M. Robinson (19-7) at Ben Smith (25-2), 7:30

Pisgah (21-6) at Oak Grove (25-2), 6

Freedom (13-12) at East Lincoln (27-1), 6

Hibriten (19-8) at Stuart Cramer (23-5), 6

North Iredell (20-8) at Ashe County (17-8), 6

Northwest Cabarrus (20-6) at West Rowan (27-1), 7

EAST

Vance County (22-3) at South Central (25-2), 6

Scotland County (22-4) at Fike (23-4), 6

Rocky Mount (19-6) at Franklinton (24-1), 6

E.E. Smith (20-7) at Western Alamance (21-6), 7

Jacksonville (21-5) at Terry Sanford (22-5), 7

Seventy-First (14-13) at Southern Durham (23-5), 6

Triton (14-12) at C.B. Aycock (16-12), 6

Eastern Alamance (19-9) at Cape Fear (25-1), 6

CLASS 2A

WEST

West Wilkes (13-11) at North Wilkes (22-5), 6

Shelby (13-13) at T.W. Andrews (22-4), 6

Lincoln Charter (20-5) at Randleman (20-6), 6

East Surry (20-8) at Community School of Davidson (25-2), 7

Southwestern Randolph (24-4) at East Burke (27-0), 7

North Surry (21-5) at Salisbury (19-6), 6

West Stanly (14-12) at North Stanly (20-5), 6

Forbush (20-7) at East Rutherford (25-2), 6

EAST

Southeast Alamance (21-7) at North Pitt (24-3), 6

N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (16-9) at Nash Central (17-8), 6

West Craven (21-3) at Fairmont (24-3), 6

East Duplin (23-4) at Eastern Wayne (22-3), 6

North Johnston (18-8) at Seaforth (25-3), 6

Northwood (23-5) at East Carteret (24-3), 6

Goldsboro (27-2) at Northeastern (21-7), 6

St. Pauls (18-5) at Southwest Onslow (25-0), 6

CLASS 1A

WEST

Rosman (21-5) at Mountain Heritage (25-2), 7

Christ the King (16-10) at Hiwassee Dam (22-4), 6

Highland Tech (16-9) at East Wilkes (22-4), 6:30

Union Academy (20-4) at Albemarle (23-3), 6

North Stokes (23-5) at Cherokee (24-1), 6

Uwharrie Charter (16-11) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (21-3), 6

Polk County (16-10) at North Rowan (23-3), 6

Hayesville (21-6) at Bishop McGuinness (23-4), 5

EAST

Washington County (11-9) at Falls Lake Academy (28-2), 6,

Chatham Central (18-9) at Bear Grass Charter (20-5), 6

East Bladen (22-4) at Chatham Charter (24-2), 6

Pinetown Northside (19-4) at Vance Charter (20-2), 6

North Duplin (18-7) at East Columbus (22-1), 6

Gates County (21-4) at Union (19-5), 6

Pamlico County (14-13) at Northampton County (20-4), 6

Triangle Math & Science (19-8) at Perquimans (23-4), 7

▪ Second round, Friday

▪ Third round, Tuesday, March 5

▪ Fourth round (regional semifinals), Friday, March 8

Regional finals schedule (at Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

Monday-Thursday, March 11-16

Game times: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

State championship schedule (at Lawrence Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem)

Friday-Saturday, March 15-16

Friday game times: 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday game times: 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

▪ Classification assignments will be finalized after Friday’s second-round games

South Carolina

(all games at Florence Center)

CLASS 5A BOYS

(Friday)

Byrnes (26-4) vs. Lexington (27-2), 8

CLASS 4A BOYS

(Saturday)

Riverside (25-4) vs. Ridge View (26-2), 8

CLASS 3A BOYS

(Saturday)

Powdersville (24-6) vs. Darlington (25-4), 4

CLASS 2A BOYS

(Friday)

Gray Collegiate (29-6) vs. Oceanside Collegiate (22-6), 4

CLASS 1A BOYS

(Saturday)

Christ Church Episcopal (19-5) vs. Bethune-Bowman (18-6), 8

CLASS 5A GIRLS

(Friday)

Rock Hill (27-3) vs. Sumter (24-0), 6

CLASS 4A GIRLS

(Saturday)

Riverside (19-8) vs. A.c. Flora (23-7), 6

CLASS 3A GIRLS

(Saturday)

Wren (28-2) vs. Camden (27-2), 2

CLASS 2A GIRLS

(Friday)

Landrum (27-3) vs. Andrew Jackson (26-4), 2

CLASS 1A GIRLS

(Saturday)

Denmark-Olar (24-3) vs. Lake View (25-4), 8