High school wrestling: Buchanan and Clovis entertain hundreds at the ‘Big One’

The annual ‘Big One’ took place Wednesday night at Clovis High.

The Cougars faced the defending state champions Buchanan in front of hundreds of fans.

Buchanan hasn’t lost “The Big One” since 2015, seven straight victories, and now leads the all-time series at 20-10.

Buchanan and Clovis are ranked Nos. 2 and 5 in the state by CalGrappler.

Here are the match results:

105: Anthony Garza, Clovis, defeated David Chacon, Buchanan, fall, 2:42

113: Rocklin Zinkin, Buchanan, over Thunder Lewis, Clovis, majority decison, 13-3.

120: Christopher Huerta, Buchanan, over Simon Cervantes, Clovis, dec 6-2

126: Nikade Zinkin, Clovis, over Ivan Arias, Buchanan, dec 5-0.

132: Paris Ruiz, Buchanan, defeated Eli Granada, Clovis, dec 5-4

138: Gavin Bauder, Buchanan, defeated Wyatt Lewis, Clovis, dec 5-0

144: Joseph Toscano, Buchanan, defeated James Wright, Clovis, dec 6-0

150: Jaxtyn Frost, Buchanan, defeated Noah Reynolds, Clovis, dec 8-4

157: Leo Contino, Buchanan, defeated Samuel Chacon, Clovis, fall 1:24

165: Adrien Reyes, Clovis, defeated Branson John, Buchanan, SV-1 6-4

175: Joseph Buck, Clovis, defeated Brock Kitchen, Buchanan, dec 6-2

190: Sean-Mitchel Roberts, Buchanan, defeated Mark Marin, Clovis, dec 5-1

215: Alec Dansby, Buchanan, defeated Noah Martinez, Clovis, dec 5-4