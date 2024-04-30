Hollyoaks airs a huge Lizzie Chen-Williams secret

Hollyoaks spoilers follow for the latest episode on Channel 4 streaming (April 30), which will air on E4 tomorrow (May 1).

Hollyoaks has kicked off a new storyline tonight, as the soap aired scenes in which Lizzie Chen-Williams revealed a huge secret about her past.

In tonight's (April 30) streaming episode, Lizzie helped Cindy try on her dress for her upcoming wedding to Dave, with Cindy sharing her excitement for becoming Lizzie's step-mum (Lizzie was less enthusiastic).

"You remind me of my daughter Holly," Cindy said, as she picked up a photo of the two of them. "I was so glad when she wasn't lumbered with a kid at 16 like me. Not that I regret having her, of course."

Cindy explained she got pregnant after a one-night stand without protection, and detailed what happened afterwards: "The day that I told her dad I was pregnant, he sadly died in a car crash and I didn't know what to do, so I kept it to myself.

"I was so scared and terrified of being pregnant, I just wanted it all to go away, so finally I ended up having her in secret at the back of Tony's video shop.

"But thank God I didn't give her up because, after a while, it clicked in and I loved being a mum. I didn't know it then, but Holly was the best thing that's ever happen to me. "

Cindy noticed that Lizzie has started to cry, and asked her what was wrong, which was when Lizzie made a big confession.

"I got pregnant when I was 16, too. I had a little girl," Lizzie said.

The storyline will continue in the next few episodes, while Cindy and Dave's wedding is set to have a brush with tragedy.

Meanwhile, Cindy actress Stephanie Waring has confirmed she will be cut from the soap later this year, while Lizzie actress Lily Best has hinted she may have been part of the cast cull too.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video .

