Home and Away's Dana Matheson to suffer a new romantic setback

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Home and Away's Dana Matheson will face a romantic disappointment when her sister Harper and Irene Roberts meddle with her new crush.



In scenes airing next week for viewers in the UK, Irene insists she wants to help Dana with her secret crush. Dana relents and asks for advice, admitting she's finding it difficult to be around this 'friend' while she has feelings for them.

Irene advises that she should either be a friend to this person or come clean about how she feels and take a chance on a relationship.

Channel 5

Related: 13 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week

Later on, Irene brags to Harper that she's figured out Xander is the person Dana has a crush on. She instantly regrets speaking up when she realises Harper has no idea what she's talking about.

Fresh off that news, Harper chats to Xander at Salt and steers the conversation to Dana and relationships. She gets the wrong end of the stick based on Xander's responses and rushes to her sister, suggesting that she has to tell him how she feels.

A hopeful Dana visits Salt and tells Xander that she'd like to be more than friends, only for him to turn her down. He explains he doesn't feel the same way, leaving her mortified

Channel 5

Related: Home and Away's Tane Parata to face prison in baby story

Xander chases down Dana after their awkward conversation, but his attempts to soften the blow do the opposite when he tells her that he thinks of her as a little sister.

Dana is irate by the time she approaches Harper and Irene, accusing them both of telling her to go for it only for her to be shot down.

Xander then confides in Rose, as he fears he's ruined his friendship with Dana.

When he tells his sister about Dana's crush on him, he's surprised to find out that she already knew. He complains that a heads-up would have been nice.

Rose argues that Dana deserves his honesty and kindness, so he should be upfront with her and smooth things out.



Story continues

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1.45pm on Channel 5, with repeat screenings at 6pm on 5STAR and first look screenings at 6.30pm on 5STAR. Selected classic episodes are available via Prime Video in the UK.

Read more Home and Away spoilers on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like