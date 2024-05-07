‘It’s So Hot,’ and More Overheard Comments at the Met Ball, as Protesters Chanted Outside

Screams of near hysteria erupted as Jennifer Lopez, dressed in a Schiaparelli confection, was posing for her final photo near the top of the stairs: Zendaya had arrived. The “Challengers” star was one of the hosts Monday night at the Met Gala, alongside Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, and she stole the show in a Maison Margiela Artisanal look by John Galliano. Zendaya struck pose after pose before slipping inside with a smile and a wave, as the crowd on the carpet called after her.

Galliano’s Margiela was one of the main brands of the night, dressing Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, Gwendoline Christie and more.

Gigi Hadid wore a white Thom Browne strapless gown, and was escorted by several chiseled men who carried her train up the stairs. When asked how much she thought the dress weighed, she turned to her companions.

“I don’t know, what do you guys think?” she asked them.

“It’s so hot!” Sienna Miller said, fanning out her Chloé white lace dress (can confirm — Nicole Kidman in vintage Balenciaga and Lil Nas X were also overheated. He asked the reporters if anyone had a napkin, before Luar’s Raul Lopez stepped in to blot him.)

One word to describe Madelyn Cline’s look?

“Romance” the “Outer Banks” star said of her crew, long-sleeved Tommy Hilfiger dress.

“Daddy Morgan is coming,” said a shall-remain-nameless photographer on the carpet, as Morgan Spector ascended the steps in bright red Willy Chavarria. Spector and his wife Rebecca Hall, in Danielle Frankel, shared a cute moment between photos.

As Serena Williams stepped inside the museum she was asked her thoughts on the ending of “Challengers.”

“I want more!” she said, carrying her gold Balenciaga train inside.

Jeff Goldblum whispered into Keke Palmer’s ear, to which she shouted, “No! Are you kidding me?”

“Do you hear this thing?” Ariana Grande said, clacking her nails on her harder Loewe corset.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, in Burberry, made their red carpet debut as a couple, posing for photos briefly.

“You look amazing! I love you!” Lil Nas X shouted at Queen Latifah.

“I love you back, you already know!” Queen Latifah replied.

As Kylie Jenner posed in her Marc Jacobs dress, the designer walked around her, admiring his work.

“You really look amazing,” he told her.

The photographers and press were in a frenzy as always, but not all was the usual calm as protesters chanted nearby. As of 9 p.m. EST Monday, a spokesman for the New York Police Department reported that “multiple” people had been detained, but with arrests still being processed, the total figure was still being determined. The crowd of protesters remained in the vicinity of The Met at that time. Representatives from The Met and Condé Nast, a Met Gala sponsor, did not acknowledge media requests Monday night.

And sure, there was no Taylor Swift as rumored, or Beyoncé or Lady Gaga, but the stars continued to arrive in wave after wave well past 8 p.m. — Anna Wintour seemingly having given up long ago at enforcing a strict timetable.

Zendaya capped the night with a second red carpet run, proving again that it was Galliano’s night: she wore a vintage Givenchy gown by the designer during his tenure at the house, capped off with a hat designed by his successor, the late Alexander McQueen. And with that, it was time for what comes next: after parties, of course.

