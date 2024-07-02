“House of the Dragon” Delivered One Mother of a “Game of Thrones” Easter Egg: Did You Catch It?

Sunday's episode of the prequel series laid the foundation for one of the 'Game of Thrones' protagonist's entire storyline

Courtesy HBO (2) Emilia Clarke in 'Game of Thrones'

Daenerys Targaryen may be more than two centuries away from fighting for Kings Landing, but the roots of her revolution were planted in House of the Dragon.

On Sunday's episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) sent her step-daughter Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) and her sons Joffrey, Aegon and Viserys away to Pentos to stay safe as the war for the Iron Throne escalates — and her parting gift was one full of Targaryen lore.

She gave Rhaena — the daughter of Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and the late Laena Velaryon — four dragon eggs to bring with her on the journey, and told her that "should all come to ruin here, you will bear our hope for the future," referring to the future of the house of the dragon.



Geeta Vasant Patel, who directed the episode, told Mashable that the eggs Rhaena took to Pentos will later belong to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) in the original HBO series.

"Those are Daenerys' eggs," she confirmed. "All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene."



Theo Whiteman/HBO Phoebe Campbell and Emma D'Arcy in 'House of the Dragon'

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys, who is known as the Mother of Dragons, has three dragons: Drogon, Rhaegel and Viserion. Their eggs were given to her as a wedding gift following her marriage to Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) in season 1, and she becomes the first Targaryen in over 100 years to have a dragon — or ride one.

She told PEOPLE in June that fans' continued love of the series, which ran from 2011 to 2019 for eight seasons, "means the world" as she reflected on its lasting success.

"The more distance I have from Game of Thrones, the more I can quantify it," she admitted. "When I started, you don't know what you're doing, you don't know what you're surrounded by and you don't know what you're taking part in."

"Now, as more and more time goes between it and me doing it, the more I'm like, that was incredibly special and that was incredibly rare."

Clarke, 37, compared the experience to "lightning in a bottle," as she said, "I was just incredibly, incredibly lucky to have had that experience, 100 percent."

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones'

Despite her love of the Game of Thrones universe, she's admittedly struggled with the fact that there's already a prequel series about her fictional family — and she hasn't been able to watch it as it's "too weird."

While she said she's "over the moon" for the cast, it's just too "strange" for her to watch.

"I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange," she told Variety in 2023. "It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it."



House of the Dragon airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are streaming on Max.

