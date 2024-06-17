“House of the Dragon”'s Tom Glynn-Carney Says Aegon Reaches 'Point of No Return' Following Premiere Shocker (Exclusive)

Glynn-Carney tells PEOPLE what fans can expect following the devastating events at the end of the season 2 premiere

Ollie Upton/HBO Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II in 'House of the Dragon'

Warning: This post contains spoilers about the season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon.

A son for a son just gained a whole new meaning.

The season 2 premiere of House of the Dragon ended with a bang as the two men Daemon (Matt Smith) had enlisted to kill Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) ended up slaughtering the heir to the Iron Throne.

When asked if his character Aegon will be out for blood following the death of his son, Jaehaerys Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney tells PEOPLE, "Look, when something as tragic as a tragic thing happens, it leaves a stain on a human being to the point of probably no return."

The 29-year-old actor continues, "It's a dangerous thing to happen to a very vulnerable and fragile and volatile human being."

The tragedy took place after Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) was forced to identify which of her twins was the son she shares with King Aegon, who is also her brother.

At the New York City premiere of the Game of Thrones prequel series, Saban, 25, told PEOPLE that she believes fans will "feel for us this season" as the "Greens" face some heartbreaking challenges.

"I think that we do some s--- — but we regret it. And hopefully, you'll see some tenderness as well," she teased of what's to come in season 2 for her character and her family, which also includes her mother, Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).

Ollie Upton/HBO Phia Saban in season 2 of 'House of the Dragon'

Mitchell — who plays Alicent's second son with the late King Viserys (Paddy Considine), who died in season 1 — told PEOPLE that this season, Aemond is "the most wanted man in the realm."

"I think season one very much established this family's world on a knife's edge and all it was going to take was a push from either side to draw blood — and Aemond drew first blood," he said, referring to the death of Lucerys "Luke" Velaryon at the end of season 1.

The death ignites the war that began to brew in the season 2 premiere, as Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and her husband, Daemon, are out for blood — and King Aegon's young son ultimately pays the price.



Ollie Upton/HBO Tom Glynn-Carney in season 2 of 'House of the Dragon'

As for his dynamic with his brother, Mitchell, 27, said that Aemond "wished he was treated as the first [son], but ultimately he's the spare."

"He's the one who goes out and fights the war. He feels that Aegon lacks the perseverance to be king — he was the one who squandered his inheritance. And Aemond, he was training with Criston Cole in the Red Keep yard. So yeah, they're very different, but maybe they need each other."



The premiere of House of the Dragon season 2 is now streaming on Max, and new episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.



Read the original article on People.