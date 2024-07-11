The House passed a bill saying non-citizens can't vote. They couldn't vote anyway.

WASHINGTON – House Republicans, with the help of some Democrats, passed voter ID legislation Wednesday that would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections — a regulation supported by former President Donald Trump, though it is already already illegal for noncitizens to vote.

The bill, titled the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, would prohibit individuals from voting in a federal election if they do not provide proof of citizenship and will require states to purge non-citizens from their official eligible voters lists.

All voters would be required to present either a valid passport, a U.S. birth certificate, or government-issued ID or naturalization card proving citizenship.

Data shows that non-citizens voting in federal elections is virtually non-existent.

The bill passed the chamber with a 221-198 vote, and will head to the Senate where it will likely stall due to opposition from Democrats.

Five Democrats voted for the bill: Reps. Henry Cuellar of Texas, Don Davis of North Carolina, Jared Golden of Maine, Vicente Gonzalez Jr. of Texas and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington.

House Speaker Mike Johnson in April said he would introduce the bill during an event with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where he warned without evidence the fear of non-citizens voting in federal elections.

Noncitizens are already prohibited from voting in federal elections under federal law.

Several other states are also introducing their own measures to stop noncitizens from voting in elections.

Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Wisconsin will have ballot measures to amend their constitutions to ban noncitizen voting in November, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Statewide Ballot Measures Database.

In the battleground state of Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday his office is in the process of conducting a SAVE audit of potential noncitizens who may have registered to vote.

Despite new legislation being introduced to stop noncitizens from casting ballots, there have been very few cases of that happening.

A 2017 study from the Brennan Center found that only two of 42 jurisdictions studied had improper noncitizen voting. There were 30 cases, out of more than 23 million votes cast, accounting for .0001% of the votes in those places.

Republicans, from Rep. Chip Roy, who introduced the act, rejoiced over the bill's passage.

“We will only be able to keep this republic as a republic as long as our citizenship as Americans remains meaningful,” Roy said in a statement.

However, some Democratic lawmakers criticized the act, saying it promotes Trump’s false accusations that the election was stolen through widespread voter fraud.

“The SAVE Act is yet another effort by House Republicans to undermine Americans’ confidence in our elections and promote Donald Trump’s Big Lie,” Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) Chair Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., and Rep. Robert C. “Bobby” Scott, D-Va., said in a joint statement ahead of the bills passage.

