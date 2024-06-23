Huge plume of smoke as firefighters tackle industrial estate blaze
Fire fighters are tackling a blaze at an industrial estate near Paisley in Renfrewshire.
Residents called the emergency services at about 21:00 on Sunday after hearing loud explosions.
Ten fire appliances were understood to be in attendance at Linwood Industrial Estate in Elderslie.
A large plume of smoke could be seen drifting from the site towards the north of Glasgow.
The industrial area is less than four miles from Glasgow Airport. A spokesman said flights were not being affected by smoke from the blaze.