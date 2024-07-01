Hundreds of private hire drivers protest over pay

Private hire drivers gathered to demand better pay and working conditions [BBC]

Hundreds of private hire drivers gathered in Birmingham in protest over pay and working conditions.

At the demonstration outside an Uber office building in the city, a spokesperson for the Private Hire Drivers Alliance said they were being exploited through "aggressive pricing strategies, unfair profit distribution, and inadequate working conditions."

Drivers later formed a convoy through the city centre, which caused traffic disruption.

The BBC has contacted Uber for comment.

Drivers have also criticised Bolt, which responded in a statement saying: "We constantly review our prices to ensure that they balance the earning needs of drivers with affordability for passengers."

It added that driver feedback was important, and that it was committed to engaging with drivers via surveys, community events and in-person forums.

The demonstration is the latest action from drivers, with similar events being held in April and May.

The drivers were targeting major companies, such as Uber and Bolt [BBC]

