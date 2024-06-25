Hunter Biden's DC Law License Suspended Over Felony Conviction

A Washington, D.C. court suspended Hunter Biden’s license to practice law in the city on Tuesday, following the guilty verdict in his gun case earlier this month.

It’s a standard outcome for a lawyer convicted of a felony — but another example of President Joe Biden’s son paying the price for his bad behavior during the years he was addicted to crack cocaine.

A Delaware jury found Biden guilty on three counts related to his illegal purchase of a firearm in 2018, a time period he described in his memoir as a continuous crack binge.

Republicans have accused Joe Biden of weaponizing the Justice Department against Donald Trump, who faces federal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election, but the department has aggressively prosecuted Biden’s son, whose gun convictions could land him in prison after he’s sentenced later this year.

Biden’s attorneys this week demanded a new gun trial based on a technicality related to a prior rejected appeal.

Biden, a first-time offender, is unlikely to get anything near the maximum 25-year prison term, but he also faces another criminal trial in September over his alleged past failure to pay federal taxes on time.

Since meeting his current wife and sobering up in 2019, Biden has pursued a new career as a painter, rather than practicing as a lawyer.

Republicans have investigated Biden’s overseas business deals in prior years and also examined his art career, interviewing the man who sold some of his artwork.

During his own deposition in February, Biden bragged about his resume, including his law degree from Yale Law School.

“I have been member of the bars of the States of Connecticut, the District of Columbia, the Federal Court of Claims, and the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Biden said. His other law licenses have not been suspended.

Former President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who funneled derogatory information about Biden to the Justice Department in 2019 and 2020 ― material that Republicans used in their own investigation ― has also had his law license suspended over his efforts to undo the 2020 election.

