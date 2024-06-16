Hunter Schafer lands new TV role amid Euphoria delay

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer isn't letting the grass grow while we wait for season three.

After starring in the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Schafer has now landed a role in the upcoming Blade Runner 2099 Amazon series, according to Variety.

Though most of the storyline is being kept secret for now, the show will be a sequel to both the original (1982) Blade Runner movie and Blade Runner 2049.

HBO

Related: Zendaya 'doesn't know' what's happening with Euphoria season 3

Schafer's character is currently being kept under wraps, but she will star alongside Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh's character Olwen has been described as a replicant near the end of her life.

The series was first announced in November 2021 by Blade Runner director Ridley Scott. It was later revealed by the streaming service that it was in development at Amazon in February 2022.

Silka Luisa will serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside a host of other names including Scott, David W Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Jonathan van Tulleken, who will also direct the first two episodes.

Warner Bros.

Related: Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney gives update on season 3 filming

In the meantime, Schafer has plenty of other projects keeping her busy, including new horror movie Cuckoo.

The actor, who also plays Jules Vaughn on Euphoria, recently shared that she was excited to get back to work when the show resumes filming.

"I just really miss everybody. Everyone is doing very well in their careers right now," she told Variety . "Everyone's kind of blown up, and so with that comes people traveling a lot. Whatever happens, I'm just excited to get back together once it's time and catch up and hang out."

Euphoria airs on HBO in the US and on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.



You Might Also Like