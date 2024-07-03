Hurricane Beryl: Jamaicans brace for deadly storm

Vanessa Buschschlüter - BBC News
·3 min read
Workers board up a store window in a shopping plaza as Hurricane Beryl approaches, in Kingston, Jamaica, July 2, 2024
Jamaicans have been boarding up windows and securing their belongings [Reuters]

Jamaicans are bracing for a deadly hurricane as it heads towards the island on Wednesday.

Hurricane Beryl is expected to bring "life-threatening winds and storm surge" to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warns.

Jamaican authorities have imposed a curfew from 06:00 to 18:00 local time (12:00-00:00 BST).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness urged people to "take this hurricane seriously".

"If you live in a low-lying area, an area historically prone to flooding and landslide, or if you live on the banks of a river or a gully, I implore you to evacuate to a shelter or to safer ground," he said.

At least seven people were killed as the storm swept through the Caribbean.

Three people died in Grenada, where it first made landfall on Monday, one in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and another three in northern Venezuela, which was hit by strong winds and flooding.

About 90% of homes were destroyed or severely damaged on Union Island, which is part of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In a news briefing, the NHC's director, Dr Michael Brennan, said Jamaica would experience "devastating hurricane force winds" of up to 155mph (249km/h) in the next few hours.

Rainfall in some parts of the country could hit 12in (30cm), potentially leading to flooding and mudslides, the director explained, while life-threatening storm surges as high as 9ft (2.7m) above tide level are also expected.

"Everybody in Jamaica needs to be in their safe place and be prepared to stay there for at least the next 12 hours," Dr Brennan warned.

While Hurricane Beryl has slightly diminished in strength from a category five to a category four storm, it still had maximum sustained winds of 145mph (230km/h), according to a NHC alert issued early on Wednesday morning.

People buy supplies at the downtown street market as Hurricane Beryl approaches, in Kingston, Jamaica, July 2, 2024.
People have been stocking up on supplies ahead of the hurricane's impact [Reuters]

The BBC's Nick Davis said Jamaicans had been rushing to supermarkets on Tuesday to get "as much as they could as quickly as they could".

Jamaica's Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon said the island had 900 shelters to house people who needed to leave their homes.

People stand outside their flooded homes after a river swelled due to heavy rains following the passage of Hurricane Beryl on the road from Cumana to Cumanacoa, Sucre State, Venezuela, on July 2, 2024
Cumanacoa in Venezuela's Sucre state has suffered flooding [Getty Images]

In Venezuela, Hurricane Beryl brought heavy rains which caused a river to overflow in the northern state of Sucre. Three people died and several are still missing.

A government delegation was hit by a falling tree while inspecting damage.

President Nicolás Maduro said Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez was among those injured. He said she was "very bruised but conscious".

In Mexico, where Hurricane Beryl is expected in the coming days, residents in Cancún have rushed to supermarkets to stock up on supplies. Some have encountered empty shelves.

People pictured near partially empty shelves for non-perishable food at a supermarket ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Beryl, in Cancun, Mexico July 2, 2024
[Reuters]

The NHC said that Hurricane Beryl was the earliest category five storm recorded in the Atlantic and had formed much earlier in the hurricane season than usual.

Meteorologists have also remarked on how quickly Beryl developed.

The storm strengthened from a tropical depression into a major hurricane in 42 hours, hurricane expert Sam Lillo told the Associated Press news agency.

Predicted path of Hurricane Beryl

Map showing predicted path of Hurricane Beryl
[BBC]

In Texas, officials there have warned residents to prepare for the possibility of Beryl's arrival this weekend.

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott told resident's near the state's Atlantic coast to "keep an eye on the gulf" and "have an emergency plan to take care of yourself and your loved ones".

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that the North Atlantic could get as many as seven major hurricanes this year - up from an average of three in a season.

    STORY: :: 'Almost Armageddon' says Grenada’s prime minister of the damage wreaked by Hurricane Beryl:: Carriacou, Grenada:: July 2, 2024:: Dickon Mitchell via Facebook:: Dickon Mitchell, Grenada Prime Minister:: Unidentified location, Grenada:: Government Information Service of Grenada:: “To see this level of destruction, it is almost Armageddon like, almost total damage or destruction of all buildings, whether they be public buildings, homes or other private facilities. Complete devastation and destruction of agriculture. Complete and total destruction of the natural environment. There is literally no vegetation left anywhere on the island of Carriacou. The mangroves are totally destroyed, the boats and the marinas significantly damaged. There is almost complete destruction of the electrical grid system in Carriacou.":: The Agency For Public Information St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: Released July 2, 2024:: Union Island, Saint Vincent and the GrenadinesHurricane Beryl, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour, is currently located about 360 miles east-southeast of the Jamaican capital of Kingston, according the National Hurricane Center. Beryl jumped from a Category 1 to a Category 4 storm in under 10 hours, according to Andra Garner, a Rowan University meteorologist. That marked the fastest intensification ever recorded before September, the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, she added.The footage from St. Vincent and the Grenadines showed numerous damaged and roofless houses and debris from boats and other buildings.Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, road layouts, the colour of roof and mountains at background that match file image and satellite imagery. Reuters was not able to confirm the date of this video.