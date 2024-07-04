Hurricane Beryl strikes Jamaica, Cayman Islands and Mexico brace for impact

Category 4 Hurricane Beryl devastated the southern coast of Jamaica on Wednesday evening. The Cayman Islands and Mexico are bracing to be next.

Hurricane Beryl thrashed Jamaica with heavy winds and rain on Wednesday, killing at least one person after forging a destructive, water-soaked path across smaller Caribbean islands over the past couple days.

The death toll from the powerful Category 4 hurricane climbed to at least 10, but it is widely expected to rise further as communications come back online across drenched islands damaged by flooding and deadly winds.

In Jamaica, Beryl's eyewall skirted the island's southern coast, pummeling communities as emergency groups rushed to evacuate people from flood-prone areas.

"It's terrible. Everything's gone. I'm in my house and scared," said Amoy Wellington, a 51-year-old cashier who lives in Top Hill, a rural farming community in Jamaica's southern St. Elizabeth parish. "It's a disaster."

A woman died in Jamaica's Hanover parish after a tree fell on her home, Richard Thompson, acting director general at Jamaica's disaster agency said in an interview on local news.

Nearly a thousand Jamaicans were in shelters by Wednesday evening, Thompson added.

The island's main airports were closed and streets were mostly empty after Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued a nationwide curfew for Wednesday.

"We can do as much as we can do, as (is) humanly possible, and we leave the rest in the hands of God," Holness said earlier on Wednesday, urging residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate.

Beryl is packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (209 kph).



