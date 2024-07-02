Hurricane Beryl tracker: See projected path of Category 5 storm

Hurricane Beryl became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night when its winds increased to 160 mph as it barreled through the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane hunter reconnaissance flights into the storm Monday night found Beryl was continuing to get stronger. As of 11 p.m. Monday, Beryl's winds had climbed from 155 mph to 160 mph.

According to the NHC, Beryl is currently moving west-northwest at 22 mph and is forecast to continue moving that direction in the next couple of days before turning westward Thursday. The storm is forecast to move quickly across the southeastern and central Caribbean Sea Tuesday and will pass near Jamaica on Wednesday and the Cayman Islands on Thursday.

Beryl is expected to begin weakening Tuesday, but the NHC says it will still be "near major hurricane intensity" as it passes Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. Additional weakening is expected thereafter, the NHC says, though Beryl is expected to remain a hurricane in the northwestern Caribbean.

Beryl tore through the Windward Islands on Monday after making landfall on Grenada’s Carriacou Island as a Category 4 storm at 11:10 a.m., according to the hurricane center. The hurricane had 150 mph winds when its eye made landfall on Carriacou.

Power was out throughout Grenada and residents were advised to shelter in place as Beryl brought down power lines and tore away roofs. The last major hurricane to reach the country's shores was Ivan, which caused widespread devastation with winds of more than 135 mph in 2004.

Chances of Invest 96L forming have dropped

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, the NHC is tracking showers and thunderstorms a storm associated with a storm designated as Invest 96L.

The system is currently located about 1,000 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands and the NHC says environmental conditions are only "marginally conducive" for additional development as it moves across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

"Interests in the Lesser Antilles should still monitor the progress of this system, with heavy rainfall possible this week," the NHC said in an advisory Tuesday morning.

This forecast track shows the most likely path of the center of the storm. It does not illustrate the full width of the storm or its impacts, and the center of the storm is likely to travel outside the cone up to 33% of the time.

Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The hurricane center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

