Hurricanes head into break on a roll. Takeaways from Carolina’s 3-1 win over Arizona

The last thing Rod Brind’Amour wanted was for the Carolina Hurricanes to take a “breather” just before the NHL All-Star break — and said so Saturday morning at PNC Arena.

“It’s definitely a big challenge,” the Canes coach said before the game against the Arizona Coyotes. “Where’s your mindset at? We’ve played pretty hard for a long time and these guys are looking forward to some time off but we can’t afford to get ahead of it. We’ve got a job to do.”

The Hurricanes completed that job, but needed almost 60 minutes to do it. Dmitry Orlov’s goal with 35.9 seconds left in regulation, on a sharp-angle shot, gave the Canes their first lead of the game.

Jesper Fast then scored with 22.5 seconds showing, lifting the Canes to a 3-1 win.

The Hurricanes (28-15-5) finally broke through against Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, who had been so sharp much of the night. Carolina had a 20-1 shooting advantage in the third period, getting the first 17 shots of the period, and a 41-12 edge in the game.

Goalie Antti Raanta picked up his 12th win of the season with 11 saves as the Canes moved to 61 points for the season.

The Canes now will scatter for various locations — many headed to warmer spots except Sebastian Aho, who is headed to the All-Star Game in Toronto. Carolina’s next game is Feb. 6 at home against the Vancouver Canucks, when they begin a 34-game push to the finish line of the regulation season.

Necas stays hot

After beating the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils in a back-to-back games, the Canes’ goal was to finish off the week with a win over the Coyotes. Arizona had lost road games at Florida and Tampa Bay before coming to Raleigh for its last game before the break.

Necas scored on a 4-on-3 power play in the second, one-timing a pass from Seth Jarvis past Ingram to tie the score. The winger has goals in four of the past five games — and 13 for the season — since being sidelined for five games with an upper-body injury suffered in practice.

Necas continued to threaten in the second period but Ingram withstood every 5-on-5 push by the Canes.

Carolina continued to pressure Ingram and Coyotes in the third. Necas hit the post.

Orlov and Necas both found the posts with attempts in the first — near-misses that loomed larger as the game went on. Necas had a partial breakaway with barely a minute left and had the crowd buzzing, but Ingram made the stop.

The Coyotes, in turn, got the fortunate bounce in the first. Fourth-line center Logan Cooley was crashing the net as Dylan Guenther got off a shot, the puck hitting off Raanta’s right pad, then Cooley before bouncing in for a 1-0 lead.

Arizona took advantage of a poor line change and Michael Bunting couldn’t bat down the shot by Guenther as Cooley skated in behind him in the low slot.

Solving the goalie riddle

One question before Saturday’s game was which goalie would start for the Canes. There were three options.

Raanta was coming off the win over the Devils. Spencer Martin beat the Bruins. And Pyotr Kochetkov, who has been practicing with the Canes, was taken off injured reserve and available.

Would the Canes look to get Kochetkov a start before the break after the Russian missed six games while in the concussion protocol? Rest Raanta and let Martin get another game?

The answer: Raanta was in the starter’s crease at the morning skate. That answered that.

Nearly everything has been trending in the right direction since the Christmas break for the Canes, who are now 11-2-1 in the past 14 games. Carolina ranks third in the NHL on the power play (27.7%) and fourth on the penalty kill (84.1).