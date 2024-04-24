Hyundai recalls 31,440 Genesis vehicles for fuel pump issue: Here's which cars are affected

Hyundai is recalling more than 30,000 Genesis vehicles due to a potentially deadly crash hazard with certain models, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

Federal safety regulators published the recall Tuesday after learning the fuel pump may fail, which can result in a loss of drive power.

A shutdown of the fuel pump can restrict fuel flow to the engine causing sudden reduction or loss of vehicle power, increasing the risk of a crash, federal safety regulators wrote.

So far, NHTSA reported, Hyundai has had no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue.

What models are affected?

The recall affects 31,440 vehicles among the following models and years:

Genesis GV70, 2022-2023

Genesis GV80, 2022-2023

Genesis G80, 2022-2023

Genesis G90 2022-2023

What should I do if my Hyundai is recalled?

Notification letters are scheduled to be sent to owners about the recall on June 18, the NHTSA said, and dealers will inspect and replace the fuel pump assembly at no cost.

Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. The number for this recall is 022G and it is recall is an expansion of recall number 23V-630.

For more information contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hyundai recalls Genesis vehicles for crash risk: See cars affected