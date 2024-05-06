IMPACT: Foggy start to Monday, isolated showers and storms late
Several daily rainfall records were broken.
Get ready for several days of heavy rain and gusty winds that may lead to localized flooding, isolated power outages, and slow travel
Several days of heavy rain and gusty winds will sweep the Prairies this week as an approaching storm threatens to linger over the region
Have you noticed a worm in your garden that's much longer than most, and has a hammerhead? You're not alone.There have been reports of hammerhead worms showing up in Ontario, but although they've recently been noticed in the province, Jonathan Witt, an invertebrate biologist from the University of Waterloo, said that they've been in North America much longer. CBC Kitchener-Waterloo's The Morning Edition host, Craig Norris spoke to Witt about what these animals are and how they got here. This int
The risk of storms looms over southern Ontario, potentially disrupting outdoor plans and activities. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network gives all the details about this developing story.
They were arrested on pollution charges after a video of the illegal dumping went viral.
Cloudy With a Chance of Molten Iron The scientific instruments on board NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are so sensitive, they can tell the weather on an exoplanet a whopping 280 light-years away. Using the telescope mid-infrared light spectrometer, a team of international scientists managed to map the weather on the surface of WASP-43 b, […]
High waters flooded neighborhoods around Houston on Saturday following heavy rains that have already resulted in crews rescuing more than 400 people from homes, rooftops and roads engulfed in murky water. Others prepared to evacuate their property.
Scores of emaciated brown pelicans, too weak to fly, have been found on Southern California beaches in the last month
Major industrial resource projects under provincial jurisdiction that spew massive amounts of carbon emissions will no longer trigger federal environmental assessments — a move that's angering environmental groups. The Liberal government walked back the requirement in amendments to its controversial 2019 Impact Assessment Act, parts of which the Supreme Court deemed unconstitutional in the fall. Environmental groups are raising the alarm and expressing their "disappointment" in a recent letter a
May is finally here, bringing us one month closer to the coveted summer months! But the first weekend may not be as nice as you’d like
Mark Robinson has experienced dozens of natural disasters and has this advice for how best to prepare for the unthinkable.
A low-pressure system will track into the Great Lakes this weekend, bringing rain and the risk of thunderstorms to potentially put a damper on or delay some outdoor plans
An exceptionally active tornado season across the United States continues on Monday as widespread storms are expected across the Plains
Hidaya is the strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded in the Tanzanian region
The body of a young boy was recovered from floodwaters near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday, as search and rescue teams statewide continue to patrol streets and neighborhoods inundated by rainfall.
The road remains open along Robert Service Way following a late-morning landslide on the escarpment in Whitehorse. The latest landslide contained less than 750 cubic metres of earth, but was enough in one spot to reach the top of concrete barriers erected by the city last week. "Crews responded and road users going through the area might notice some increased activity because crews are going to be onsite monitoring and making sure everything continues to remain stable," said Oshea Jephson, a spo
Weather Forecast: Gusty winds and blowing dust likely in New Mexico on Sunday
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Cyclone Hidaya significantly weakened as it approached Tanzania's coastline, the country's meteorology department said Saturday. Officials warned residents to remain cautious, however, as the cyclone brings heavy rain and strong winds to the country through Sunday. The meteorology department did not say what the cyclone's updated maximum wind speeds were. A major blackout hit most of Tanzania Saturday as heavy rains and strong winds from Hidaya lashed the country following
An Alberta wildlife rescue centre is currently caring for 20 injured animals, but says that number could rise into the hundreds over the next couple of weeks. "It's baby season all over Alberta for pretty much every species," said Scottie Potter, with the Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC), north of Calgary. Potter said that from the end of April to mid-June, AIWC begins to take in dramatically more animals, primarily young orphans. "That can be due to car accidents, attacks from