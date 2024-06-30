Inside Out 2 becomes first movie since Barbie to hit $1 billion

Inside Out 2 has hit $1 billion at the global box office, making it the first movie to achieve the milestone since Barbie last year.

The animated Pixar sequel, which was released on June 14, has grossed $469.3 million in North America and $545.5 million internationally, bringing its total to a staggering $1.015 billion (via Variety).

The film has also broken a record previously held by Frozen 2, becoming the fastest animated movie to hit the $1 billion threshold.

"The film’s stunning global success once again illustrates that audiences the world over will respond to compelling, entertaining movies, and that they want to enjoy them on the big screen," said Michael O’Leary, president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Inside Out 2 has dominated the box office since its hugely successful debut, notching up $140 million internationally during its opening weekend. This surpassed Frozen 2's $135 million as the biggest animated opening ever internationally.

The film also overtook Dune: Part Two as the highest-grossing movie of the year after its second weekend, raking in $724 million globally.

Inside Out 2 sees Joy (Amy Poehler) and co adjust to change once again as Riley enters her teen years, introducing a new batch of emotions played by Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui) and Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment).

The sequel has garnered an impressive 90% approval rating from critics on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, while its audience score currently sits at 96%.

In Digital Spy's four-star review of the film, we praised Inside Out 2 as "a worthy follow-up that expands the world with brilliant tweaks to the concept, as well as delivering witty gags that simplify big ideas."

Inside Out 2 is out now in cinemas. Inside Out and every other Pixar movie is available to watch on Disney+ right now.

