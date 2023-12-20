Inside No 9 confirms Coronation Street and Happy Valley stars for new series

James_Stack - BBC

Inside No. 9 has confirmed the star-studded guest cast for its ninth and final season, including Coronation Street's Katherine Kelly and Happy Valley star Siobahn Finneran.

Other cast members joining Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith's dark anthology series include Dorothy Atkinson (Pennyworth), Mark Bonnar (Napoleon), Charlie Cooper (This Country), Philippa Dunne (Derry Girls) and Joel Fry (Plebs).

Season nine will also feature appearances from Matthew Kelly (Cold Blood), Eddie Marsan (Vera Drake), Vinette Robinson (Boiling Point), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin and Stacey) and Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum).

Filming is already underway for the highly anticipated final season, which will once again feature six stand-alone stories set in different locations where strange and alluring events occur.

"It is with mixed emotions that we announce we have started filming the final series of Inside No. 9. We overheard some crew members the other day describe us as ‘a couple of Wonkas’ and that seems an apt description,'" Pemberton and Shearsmith said in a statement.

"We take the finest ingredients (stellar casts and creatives) and blend them with our secret recipe to produce unique confections that are delicious and often deadly."

They continued: "It has been the greatest privilege to have been allowed to make 55 wildly different episodes and we’ll miss the yearly challenge of trying to entertain and surprise our audience.

"We honestly feel like golden ticket winners - which makes us not a couple of Wonkas, but a pair of Charlies."

Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy, added: "Reece and Steve have, once again, served up a stellar line up of guests to star alongside them in their funny, beautifully crafted and totally original scripts. Inside No. 9 will be hugely missed, but this final series promises to be a treat for all their avid fans."

Inside No. 9 airs on BBC Two.

