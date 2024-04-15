Inside Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Coachella weekend: From partying with Barry Keoghan to watching Ice Spice

Taylor Swift (PA Archive)

US superstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce were among the A-listers soaking up the first weekend of Coachella.

The California music festival is renowned for attracting celebrities and influencers from across the world - but excitement around the Indio-based event reached fever pitched when Swift and her other half cropped up during her pals’ sets.

From cheering on Ice Spice to hanging out with fellow celebs and even sharing a few kisses along the way, the pair had attendees gripped to their phones waiting to capture a sighting.

Following all the fun of the first weekend which saw Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator and Doja Cat headline, The Standard looks back at all the couple got up to and everything fans caught on social media:

Supporting her long-time collaborators

The Karma singer and her NFL boyfriend, who skipped the first night of the Coachella festival, were seen supporting her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers at the Indio-based event.

The pair were spotted at the side of the stage during the set, dancing along to the band’s songs. While Swift appeared to be happy about being recognised by fans in the audience, Kelce attempted to go incognito wearing a baseball cap and pair of sunglasses.

Later in the evening, the couple were captured in the crowd of US rapper Ice Spice’s set. The rapper featured on Swift’s 2022 track Karma and played the track during her performance over the weekend.

In footage shared to social media, Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce could be seen applauding the Boy’s A Liar hitmaker throughout her set while Ice Spice made a heart with her hands towards the pop star.

Packing on the PDA

On Saturday, the couple, both 34, were spotted by fans in the crowd of DJ Dom Dolla's set at the music festival.

Numerous photos and videos of their night out at the Californian festival have circulated online, including a clip of Kelce lifting Swift above the crowd so she could see the stage.

In the viral video, captured by a festivalgoer and shared on TikTok, the Anti-Hero singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end can be seen chatting and standing closely together during the Aussie artist’s house music set, surrounded by friends.

At one point, Kelce effortlessly lifts Swift into the air as she holds a drink in one hand. After a brief moment, the professional football player gently lowered her to the ground.

In the clip, he could be seen leaning in towards his Grammy winning girlfriend and seemed to exchange a few words with her as they continued to enjoy the artist's performance.

Later that evening, they were seen attending the Neon Carnival after party – with Swift wearing a New Heights hat in a nod to the podcast from Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce - and sharing a sweet kiss by eagle-eyed attendees.

Posing for a selfie with a Real Housewives star

Swift also made headlines when she linked up with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice to pose for a photo.

Sharing the pic on Instagram on Saturday, the RHONJ star's husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas celebrated the interaction between his wife, 51, and the pop star, calling them both “absolute QUEENS.”

“Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife,” he captioned the photo, alongside the hashtags, "#GirlPower," "#Queens," "#Blessed" and "#Coachella."

Hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan

🌵| Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Barry Keoghan, and Travis Kelce seen vibing to Ice Spices set! #Coachella pic.twitter.com/DwogqcqlVR — Sabrina Daily Updates (@SCdailyupdates) April 14, 2024

On Saturday, Swift and Kelce were seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter, 24, and rumoured boyfriend Barry Keoghan, 31, at Ice Spice’s Coachella set.

In a video captured by a fellow concertgoer and shared to X, formerly Twitter, the couples were spotted together in the crowd, singing along to Swift’s track Karma while Keoghan’s face is covered in a Burberry silk scarf.

Carpenter has recently finished opening for Swift’s Eras tour and performed on Friday at Coachella.