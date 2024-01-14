Advertisement

Introducing the 2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram high school football All-Area team

Charles Baggarly
·11 min read

It’s awards week at the Star-Telegram, and we’re closing things out with the 2023 Fort Worth-All Area team. Over 100 players received All-Area honors.

Individual Awards

Player of the Year: Chris Jimerson, Jr., North Crowley

Offensive Player of the Year: Hauss Hejny, Sr., Aledo

Defensive Player of the Year: Eze Osondu, Sr., Byron Nelson

Coach of the Year: Ray Gates, North Crowley

Newcomer of the Year: Davis Penn, Sr., Southlake Carroll

First Team All-Area

Quarterback

Tom Von Grote, Sr., Byron Nelson

  • Von Grote led Byron Nelson to the Class 6A D2 quarterfinal, and he passed for 3,331 yards on 70% passing and 38 touchdowns en route to being named the District 4-6A MVP.

Caleb Williams, Jr., Crowley

  • Williams led Crowley’s resurgence, throwing for 260 yards per game. He also rushed for 70 yards per game and accounted for 41 total touchdowns. Williams was named to the District 3-6A first team.

Graham Knowles, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Knowles brought Southlake Carroll to the Class 6A D1 State Semifinal in his senior season. The Georgia Tech commit tallied 3,195 passing yards and was named the District 4-6A Offensive Player of the Year.

Luke Ullrich, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

  • Ullrich was dynamic for the Colleyville Heritage Panthers, willing the team to victory in the Class 5A D2 Region 2 Semifinal. He passed for 3,099 yards and also led the team with 1,085 rushing yards.

Running Back

Ray Guillory, Soph., Aledo

  • Guillory had a phenomenal season for the Aledo Bearcats, averaging 112 rushing yards per game and leading the team with 21 total touchdowns.

Michael Turner, Jr., Richland

  • Turner was the forefront of a dynamic Richland ground game, averaging 147 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns.

Tucker James, Jr., Byron Nelson

  • James averaged 94 yards for the Bobcats, helping to power the team to its first district title. He was a unanimous selection to the District 4-6A first team.

Josh Bell, Jr., Euless Trinity

  • Bell rushed for 96 yards per game behind a dominant Euless Trinity offensive line, and was named to the District 3-6A first team.

Full back / Tight end

Jack Van Dorselaer, Jr., Southlake Carroll

  • Van Dorselaer was unanimously selected to the District 4-6A first team. The Dragon superstar was heavily recruited and chose to commit to Tennessee.

Wide Receiver

Landon Farco, Sr., Byron Nelson

  • Farco powered the Bobcats receiver room with 78 yards per game and scored 10 touchdowns.

Dozie Ezukanma, Sr., Keller Timber Creek

  • Ezukanma, a TCU commit, racked up 97 receiving yards per game. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound receiver is a 247Sports three star recruit.

Tre’ Griffiths, Sr., Keller

  • Griffiths recorded 94 yards per game as the forefront of Keller’s offense. The Oklahoma State commit, a dangerous deep threat, scored eight touchdowns.

Braden Bluitt, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

  • Bluitt averaged a whopping 114 receiving yards per game and was unanimously selected to the District 4-5A D2 first team. He made the game winning catch in the Class 5A D2 Region 2 Semifinal.

Offensive Line

Makai Saina, Sr., Arlington Martin

  • Saina, a USC commit, was a staple of Arlington Martin’s offensive line. He was named to the District 8-6A first team.

Harrison Moore, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Moore, a Gerogia Tech commit, was a focal point of a dominant Southlake Carroll offensive line. He was named to the District 4-6A first team.

Brock Riker, Sr., Brock

  • Riker, a Texas State commit, was named the District 4-3A D1 Most Valuable Player. Riker delivered for the Eagles, powering the team to the Class 3A D1 State Semifinal.

Daniel Cruz, Sr., Richland

  • Cruz, a Texas commit, was the leader of the Royal’s dynamic offensive line. He was named the District 5-5A D1 Outstanding lineman of the year.

Kicker / Punter

Kyle Lemmermann, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Lemmermann, a TCU commit, was 92 of 92 on PATs and made eight field goals with a long of 51 yards. He placed 3 punts inside the the 10 yard line, and was named a member of the All-American team.

Defensive Line

Dustan Mark, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Mark was a force for the Dragons, tallying 10 sacks. He was unanimously named to the District 4-6A first team.

Dacorien Thompson, Sr., North Crowley

  • Thompson was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in District 3-6A. He had a huge role in North Crowley’s run to the Class 6A D1 State Semifinal, making 14 tackles for a loss.

Tristan Johnson, Sr., Hurst L.D. Bell

  • Johnson, a TCU commit, was honored as the District 3-6A Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Blue Raiders with 10 sacks.

Jesse Ford, Soph., Arlington Martin

  • Ford was named the District 8-6A Newcomer of the Year and has offers from TCU, Texas A&M, SMU and more.

Linebackers

Davhon Keys, Sr., Aledo

  • Keys, an LSU commit, was an absolute force for Aledo and played a huge role in the Class 5A D1 State Championship run. He made 169 total tackles, secured three interceptions and had three fumble recoveries.

Cooper Massey, Sr., Brock

  • Massey was an absolute machine for the Brock Eagles, recording 16 tackles per game.

Caleb Jones, Sr., Hurst L.D. Bell

  • Jones was unanimously voted to the District 3-6A first team and led the Blue Raiders with 88 total tackles.

CJ Witten, Jr., Argyle Liberty Christian

  • Witten was a pillar of a dynamic Warrior defense, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Defensive Backs

Jaden Allen, Sr., Aledo

  • Allen, an Arkansas commit, was named to the District 3-5A D1 first team. He recorded two interceptions and blocked a punt.

David Kabongo, Sr., Byron Nelson

  • Kabongo, an Oklahoma State commit, was a significant contributor to a dominant Byron Nelson defense. He was unanimously selected to the District 4-6A first team, forced two fumbles and secured two interceptions.

Chris Johnson Jr., Sr., Aledo

  • Johnson Jr., an Arizona State commit, was another lockdown player for the Aledo Bearcats. He recorded two interceptions and led the team in passes defended.

Jonathan Kabeya, Sr., Byron Nelson

  • Kabeya, a BYU commit, was everywhere for the Byron Nelson Bobcats. He thrived as a corner back, tallying two interceptions.

Utility

Hawk-Patrick Daniels, Sr., RB/WR, Aledo

  • Patrick Daniels was consistent for the Beacats all season, but his star power shined brightest deep in the playoffs. In the Class 5A D1 State Championship, he tallied 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Finney, Sr., WR/DB, Brock

  • Led the Brock Eagles with 61 receiving yards per game and also recorded five interceptions.

Second Team All-Area

Quarterbacks

Drew Kates, Jr., Richland

  • Kates passed for 201 yards per game and tossed 32 touchdowns. He rushed for 10 touchdowns and was named the District 5-5A D1 Co-Most Valuable Player.

Carson Porter, Jr., Keller Timber Creek

  • Porter stuffed the statsheet for the Falcons, passing for 190 yards per game. He accounted for 16 touchdowns and was named to the District 4-6A first team.

Cole Welliver, Sr., Argyle Liberty Christian

  • Welliver, a Connecticut pledge, was the manager of a dynamic, state championship winning Warrior offense that scored 40 or more points in 13 games. He tallied 3,082 yards and completed 71% of his passes.

Kelden Ryan, Jr., Fort Worth All Saints

  • Ryan was a driving force for the Saints, tallying 176 passing yards and 66 rushing yards per game.

Running Backs

Ashton Searl, Sr., North Crowley

  • Searl was a consistent force in North Crowley dynamic ground game, averaging 109 yards per game and scoring 30 touchdowns. He was named the District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year.

Jameer Muhhammad, Jr., Fort Worth Carter Riverside

  • Muhammad, a Lamar commit, carried the Carter Riverside average with an impressive 170 yards per game average. He was named the District 6-4A D1 Co-Offensive MVP.

Nate Palmer, Sr., Decatur

  • Palmer, a TCU commit, led the Decatur Eagles to the Class 4A D1 State Semifinal, tallying 145 yards per game.

Ife Durodoye, Sr., Justin Northwest

  • Durodoye found the end zone 28 times for the Texans while putting up 1,980 yards.

Wide Receiver

Clayton Wayland, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Wayland, and SFA commit, led Southlake Carroll in receiving yards and averaged 76 per game.

Mason Ferguson, Sr., North Crowley

  • Ferguson was a key member of the well-rounded North Crowley receiving room and was named to the District 3-6A first team.

Rafeald Campbell, Sr., Arlington Bowie

  • Campbell was named the District 8-6A Most Valuable Player.

Duante Scott, Sr., Kennedale

  • Scott was honored as the District 6-4A Most Valuable Player.

Tight End

Brandon Young Jr., Sr., Mansfield Legacy

  • Young Jr., a UNT commit, is a 247Sports’ three star prospect and was named to the District 11-6A first team.

Offensive Line

Andrew Cunningham, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Cunningham, a Charlotte commit, was unanimously voted to the District 4-6A first team and was a key member of the Dragons’ area leading offensive line.

Devron “DJay” Williams Jr., Sr., Aledo

  • Williams Jr., a Louisiana commit, was a significant contributor to the Bearcats’ championship run and was named to the District 3-6A first team.

Weston Chaney, Jr., Argyle

  • Chaney was named the District 3-5A D2 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Carlos Betancourt, Sr., Mansfield Summit

  • Betancourt was named the District 5-5A D2 Co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman.

Terry Thomas, Sr., Arlington Martin

  • Terry Thomas was unanimously selected to the District 8-6A first team, and was a force for the Martin Warriors.

Kicker / Punter

Andrew Rosen, Jr., Hurst L.D. Bell

  • Rosen was a member of the District 3-6A First Team and consistently found a way to send balls through the uprights in crunchtime for the Blue Raiders.

Defensive Line

Legend Journey, Sr., Mansfield Summit

  • Journey, a Cal commit, was named the District 5-5A MVP. He recorded five sacks and notched 65 total tackles.

Ke’Maurrie Davis, Sr., North Crowley

  • Davis was unanimously selected to the District 3-6A first team. He led the Panthers with eight sacks.

Cam Harris, Sr., Brock

  • Harris was an absolute wrecking crew for the Eagles. He collected 10 sacks en route to the District 4-3A D1 First Team.

Jaedon Langley, Sr., Boswell

  • Langley was the forefront of the Pioneers defensive line and led the team with five sacks.

Linebackers

Tamondre Bowie, Jr., Crowley

  • Bowie consistently found himself making big plays for the Eagles and led the team with 92 tackles. He made the District 3-6A First Team.

Keller Webb, Sr., Arlington Martin

  • Webb was a unanimous selection to the District 8-6A First Team. He led the Warriors with 86 total tackles.

Jonathan Cunningham, Jr., North Crowley

  • Cunningham was a unanimous selection to the District 3-6A First Team and helped power the Panthers to the Class 6A D1 State Semifinal.

Eric Garza, Sr., Southlake Carroll

  • Garza was a key contributor in Carroll’s defense with 107 total tackles.

Defensive Backs

David Moore, Sr., North Crowley

  • Moore, an Arkansas State commit, was selected unanimously to the District 3-6A First Team and played a significant role in North Crowley’s defense.

Elijah Pratt, Jr., Mansfield Timberview

  • Pratt led the Wolves in sacks and interceptions with seven and three, respectively.

Jake Gillespie, Sr., Aledo

  • Gillespie ranked second on the Bearcats with 87 total tackles. The SFA commit was a key contributor in the Class 5A D1 State Championship run.

Ashton Williams, Sr., Byron Nelson

  • Williams, a Tulsa commit, led Byron Nelson with 74 tackles and helped lead the Bobcats to a district championship.

Utility

Iverson Moore, Sr., Burleson Centennial

  • Moore showcased his athleticism with the Spartans, and was named the District 3-5A Utility Player of the Year. He thrived at corner back, safety and special teams.

Cameron Bates, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

  • Bates, a Boise State commit, recorded 91 yards per game for the Wolves.

All-Area Honorable Mentions

Zuric Humes, QB, Sr., Mansfield Timberview

Brooks Briggance, QB, Jr., Arlington Martin

Gannon Carey, QB, Jr., Arlington Lamar

T.J. Tupou, QB, Jr., Euless Trinity

Noah Lugo, QB, Sr., Haslet Eaton

Darrion Bowers, RB, Jr., Arlington Bowie

Chase Garnett, RB, Jr., Argyle Liberty Christian

Damion Hopkins, RB, Sr., Lake Worth

Demontrez Dunn, Sr., RB, Grapevine

Colin Dixon, RB, Sr., Boswell

Martavious Boswell, RB, Sr., Fort Worth Southwest

Tyson Timms, TE, Sr., Aledo

Will Jordan, TE, Sr., Weatherford

Trace Clarkson, WR, Sr., Aledo

Xavier Johnson, WR, Jr., Richland

LaMarcus Davis, WR, Sr., North Crowley

Will Krzysiak, WR, Jr., Argyle

Jacob Jordan, WR, Sr., Southlake Carroll

Dekoryian West-Davis, WR, Sr., North Crowley

Jonathan McLaughlin, OL, Sr., Southlake Carroll

Marcelino Arias, OL, Sr., Fort Worth Dunbar

Ethan Webb, OL, Soph., Kennedale

Will Strickland, OL, Sr., Richland

Rhion Jimenez, OL, Sr., Decatur

Toa Katoa, OL, Soph., Euless Trinity

Greyson Steele, K/P, Sr., Justin Northwest

Kelton Thompson, DE, Sr., Fort Worth Wyatt

Sterlin Brooks, DL, Sr., North Crowley

Priest Ashe, DE, Sr., Crowley

Ruben Tshilombo, DE, Sr., Byron Nelson

Damien Brown, DL, Sr., Arlington Lamar

Kyland Reed, LB, Sr., Mansfield Summit

Ty McFarland, LB, Sr., Richland

Jaeden Bland, LB, Sr., Byron Nelson

Major Heckt, LB, Sr., Grapevine

Ty Golden, S, Sr., Colleyville Heritage

Antwan Gilbreath, DB, Sr., Decatur

Demichael Freeman, DB, Jr., Eastern Hills

Leo Almanza, WR/DB, Jr., Byron Nelson

Jahbori Cooper Suttice, QB, Jr., Fort Worth Southwest

Ja’vorskie Lane, WR/QB, Soph., Wyatt

Derrick Tasby, WR, Jr., Crowley

Joseph Williams, DB/WR, Sr., Mansfield Summit

Kaydon Finley, WR, Soph., Aledo