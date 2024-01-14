Introducing the 2023 Fort Worth Star-Telegram high school football All-Area team
It’s awards week at the Star-Telegram, and we’re closing things out with the 2023 Fort Worth-All Area team. Over 100 players received All-Area honors.
Individual Awards
Player of the Year: Chris Jimerson, Jr., North Crowley
Offensive Player of the Year: Hauss Hejny, Sr., Aledo
Defensive Player of the Year: Eze Osondu, Sr., Byron Nelson
Coach of the Year: Ray Gates, North Crowley
Newcomer of the Year: Davis Penn, Sr., Southlake Carroll
First Team All-Area
Quarterback
Tom Von Grote, Sr., Byron Nelson
Von Grote led Byron Nelson to the Class 6A D2 quarterfinal, and he passed for 3,331 yards on 70% passing and 38 touchdowns en route to being named the District 4-6A MVP.
Caleb Williams, Jr., Crowley
Williams led Crowley’s resurgence, throwing for 260 yards per game. He also rushed for 70 yards per game and accounted for 41 total touchdowns. Williams was named to the District 3-6A first team.
Graham Knowles, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Knowles brought Southlake Carroll to the Class 6A D1 State Semifinal in his senior season. The Georgia Tech commit tallied 3,195 passing yards and was named the District 4-6A Offensive Player of the Year.
Luke Ullrich, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
Ullrich was dynamic for the Colleyville Heritage Panthers, willing the team to victory in the Class 5A D2 Region 2 Semifinal. He passed for 3,099 yards and also led the team with 1,085 rushing yards.
Running Back
Ray Guillory, Soph., Aledo
Guillory had a phenomenal season for the Aledo Bearcats, averaging 112 rushing yards per game and leading the team with 21 total touchdowns.
Michael Turner, Jr., Richland
Turner was the forefront of a dynamic Richland ground game, averaging 147 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns.
Tucker James, Jr., Byron Nelson
James averaged 94 yards for the Bobcats, helping to power the team to its first district title. He was a unanimous selection to the District 4-6A first team.
Josh Bell, Jr., Euless Trinity
Bell rushed for 96 yards per game behind a dominant Euless Trinity offensive line, and was named to the District 3-6A first team.
Full back / Tight end
Jack Van Dorselaer, Jr., Southlake Carroll
Van Dorselaer was unanimously selected to the District 4-6A first team. The Dragon superstar was heavily recruited and chose to commit to Tennessee.
Wide Receiver
Landon Farco, Sr., Byron Nelson
Farco powered the Bobcats receiver room with 78 yards per game and scored 10 touchdowns.
Dozie Ezukanma, Sr., Keller Timber Creek
Ezukanma, a TCU commit, racked up 97 receiving yards per game. The 6-foot-2, 180 pound receiver is a 247Sports three star recruit.
Tre’ Griffiths, Sr., Keller
Griffiths recorded 94 yards per game as the forefront of Keller’s offense. The Oklahoma State commit, a dangerous deep threat, scored eight touchdowns.
Braden Bluitt, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
Bluitt averaged a whopping 114 receiving yards per game and was unanimously selected to the District 4-5A D2 first team. He made the game winning catch in the Class 5A D2 Region 2 Semifinal.
Offensive Line
Makai Saina, Sr., Arlington Martin
Saina, a USC commit, was a staple of Arlington Martin’s offensive line. He was named to the District 8-6A first team.
Harrison Moore, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Moore, a Gerogia Tech commit, was a focal point of a dominant Southlake Carroll offensive line. He was named to the District 4-6A first team.
Brock Riker, Sr., Brock
Riker, a Texas State commit, was named the District 4-3A D1 Most Valuable Player. Riker delivered for the Eagles, powering the team to the Class 3A D1 State Semifinal.
Daniel Cruz, Sr., Richland
Cruz, a Texas commit, was the leader of the Royal’s dynamic offensive line. He was named the District 5-5A D1 Outstanding lineman of the year.
Kicker / Punter
Kyle Lemmermann, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Lemmermann, a TCU commit, was 92 of 92 on PATs and made eight field goals with a long of 51 yards. He placed 3 punts inside the the 10 yard line, and was named a member of the All-American team.
Defensive Line
Dustan Mark, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Mark was a force for the Dragons, tallying 10 sacks. He was unanimously named to the District 4-6A first team.
Dacorien Thompson, Sr., North Crowley
Thompson was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year in District 3-6A. He had a huge role in North Crowley’s run to the Class 6A D1 State Semifinal, making 14 tackles for a loss.
Tristan Johnson, Sr., Hurst L.D. Bell
Johnson, a TCU commit, was honored as the District 3-6A Co-Defensive Player of the Year. He led the Blue Raiders with 10 sacks.
Jesse Ford, Soph., Arlington Martin
Ford was named the District 8-6A Newcomer of the Year and has offers from TCU, Texas A&M, SMU and more.
Linebackers
Davhon Keys, Sr., Aledo
Keys, an LSU commit, was an absolute force for Aledo and played a huge role in the Class 5A D1 State Championship run. He made 169 total tackles, secured three interceptions and had three fumble recoveries.
Cooper Massey, Sr., Brock
Massey was an absolute machine for the Brock Eagles, recording 16 tackles per game.
Caleb Jones, Sr., Hurst L.D. Bell
Jones was unanimously voted to the District 3-6A first team and led the Blue Raiders with 88 total tackles.
CJ Witten, Jr., Argyle Liberty Christian
Witten was a pillar of a dynamic Warrior defense, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.
Defensive Backs
Jaden Allen, Sr., Aledo
Allen, an Arkansas commit, was named to the District 3-5A D1 first team. He recorded two interceptions and blocked a punt.
David Kabongo, Sr., Byron Nelson
Kabongo, an Oklahoma State commit, was a significant contributor to a dominant Byron Nelson defense. He was unanimously selected to the District 4-6A first team, forced two fumbles and secured two interceptions.
Chris Johnson Jr., Sr., Aledo
Johnson Jr., an Arizona State commit, was another lockdown player for the Aledo Bearcats. He recorded two interceptions and led the team in passes defended.
Jonathan Kabeya, Sr., Byron Nelson
Kabeya, a BYU commit, was everywhere for the Byron Nelson Bobcats. He thrived as a corner back, tallying two interceptions.
Utility
Hawk-Patrick Daniels, Sr., RB/WR, Aledo
Patrick Daniels was consistent for the Beacats all season, but his star power shined brightest deep in the playoffs. In the Class 5A D1 State Championship, he tallied 184 yards and three touchdowns.
Carson Finney, Sr., WR/DB, Brock
Led the Brock Eagles with 61 receiving yards per game and also recorded five interceptions.
Second Team All-Area
Quarterbacks
Drew Kates, Jr., Richland
Kates passed for 201 yards per game and tossed 32 touchdowns. He rushed for 10 touchdowns and was named the District 5-5A D1 Co-Most Valuable Player.
Carson Porter, Jr., Keller Timber Creek
Porter stuffed the statsheet for the Falcons, passing for 190 yards per game. He accounted for 16 touchdowns and was named to the District 4-6A first team.
Cole Welliver, Sr., Argyle Liberty Christian
Welliver, a Connecticut pledge, was the manager of a dynamic, state championship winning Warrior offense that scored 40 or more points in 13 games. He tallied 3,082 yards and completed 71% of his passes.
Kelden Ryan, Jr., Fort Worth All Saints
Ryan was a driving force for the Saints, tallying 176 passing yards and 66 rushing yards per game.
Running Backs
Ashton Searl, Sr., North Crowley
Searl was a consistent force in North Crowley dynamic ground game, averaging 109 yards per game and scoring 30 touchdowns. He was named the District 3-6A Offensive Player of the Year.
Jameer Muhhammad, Jr., Fort Worth Carter Riverside
Muhammad, a Lamar commit, carried the Carter Riverside average with an impressive 170 yards per game average. He was named the District 6-4A D1 Co-Offensive MVP.
Nate Palmer, Sr., Decatur
Palmer, a TCU commit, led the Decatur Eagles to the Class 4A D1 State Semifinal, tallying 145 yards per game.
Ife Durodoye, Sr., Justin Northwest
Durodoye found the end zone 28 times for the Texans while putting up 1,980 yards.
Wide Receiver
Clayton Wayland, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Wayland, and SFA commit, led Southlake Carroll in receiving yards and averaged 76 per game.
Mason Ferguson, Sr., North Crowley
Ferguson was a key member of the well-rounded North Crowley receiving room and was named to the District 3-6A first team.
Rafeald Campbell, Sr., Arlington Bowie
Campbell was named the District 8-6A Most Valuable Player.
Duante Scott, Sr., Kennedale
Scott was honored as the District 6-4A Most Valuable Player.
Tight End
Brandon Young Jr., Sr., Mansfield Legacy
Young Jr., a UNT commit, is a 247Sports’ three star prospect and was named to the District 11-6A first team.
Offensive Line
Andrew Cunningham, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Cunningham, a Charlotte commit, was unanimously voted to the District 4-6A first team and was a key member of the Dragons’ area leading offensive line.
Devron “DJay” Williams Jr., Sr., Aledo
Williams Jr., a Louisiana commit, was a significant contributor to the Bearcats’ championship run and was named to the District 3-6A first team.
Weston Chaney, Jr., Argyle
Chaney was named the District 3-5A D2 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Carlos Betancourt, Sr., Mansfield Summit
Betancourt was named the District 5-5A D2 Co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman.
Terry Thomas, Sr., Arlington Martin
Terry Thomas was unanimously selected to the District 8-6A first team, and was a force for the Martin Warriors.
Kicker / Punter
Andrew Rosen, Jr., Hurst L.D. Bell
Rosen was a member of the District 3-6A First Team and consistently found a way to send balls through the uprights in crunchtime for the Blue Raiders.
Defensive Line
Legend Journey, Sr., Mansfield Summit
Journey, a Cal commit, was named the District 5-5A MVP. He recorded five sacks and notched 65 total tackles.
Ke’Maurrie Davis, Sr., North Crowley
Davis was unanimously selected to the District 3-6A first team. He led the Panthers with eight sacks.
Cam Harris, Sr., Brock
Harris was an absolute wrecking crew for the Eagles. He collected 10 sacks en route to the District 4-3A D1 First Team.
Jaedon Langley, Sr., Boswell
Langley was the forefront of the Pioneers defensive line and led the team with five sacks.
Linebackers
Tamondre Bowie, Jr., Crowley
Bowie consistently found himself making big plays for the Eagles and led the team with 92 tackles. He made the District 3-6A First Team.
Keller Webb, Sr., Arlington Martin
Webb was a unanimous selection to the District 8-6A First Team. He led the Warriors with 86 total tackles.
Jonathan Cunningham, Jr., North Crowley
Cunningham was a unanimous selection to the District 3-6A First Team and helped power the Panthers to the Class 6A D1 State Semifinal.
Eric Garza, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Garza was a key contributor in Carroll’s defense with 107 total tackles.
Defensive Backs
David Moore, Sr., North Crowley
Moore, an Arkansas State commit, was selected unanimously to the District 3-6A First Team and played a significant role in North Crowley’s defense.
Elijah Pratt, Jr., Mansfield Timberview
Pratt led the Wolves in sacks and interceptions with seven and three, respectively.
Jake Gillespie, Sr., Aledo
Gillespie ranked second on the Bearcats with 87 total tackles. The SFA commit was a key contributor in the Class 5A D1 State Championship run.
Ashton Williams, Sr., Byron Nelson
Williams, a Tulsa commit, led Byron Nelson with 74 tackles and helped lead the Bobcats to a district championship.
Utility
Iverson Moore, Sr., Burleson Centennial
Moore showcased his athleticism with the Spartans, and was named the District 3-5A Utility Player of the Year. He thrived at corner back, safety and special teams.
Cameron Bates, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
Bates, a Boise State commit, recorded 91 yards per game for the Wolves.
All-Area Honorable Mentions
Zuric Humes, QB, Sr., Mansfield Timberview
Brooks Briggance, QB, Jr., Arlington Martin
Gannon Carey, QB, Jr., Arlington Lamar
T.J. Tupou, QB, Jr., Euless Trinity
Noah Lugo, QB, Sr., Haslet Eaton
Darrion Bowers, RB, Jr., Arlington Bowie
Chase Garnett, RB, Jr., Argyle Liberty Christian
Damion Hopkins, RB, Sr., Lake Worth
Demontrez Dunn, Sr., RB, Grapevine
Colin Dixon, RB, Sr., Boswell
Martavious Boswell, RB, Sr., Fort Worth Southwest
Tyson Timms, TE, Sr., Aledo
Will Jordan, TE, Sr., Weatherford
Trace Clarkson, WR, Sr., Aledo
Xavier Johnson, WR, Jr., Richland
LaMarcus Davis, WR, Sr., North Crowley
Will Krzysiak, WR, Jr., Argyle
Jacob Jordan, WR, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Dekoryian West-Davis, WR, Sr., North Crowley
Jonathan McLaughlin, OL, Sr., Southlake Carroll
Marcelino Arias, OL, Sr., Fort Worth Dunbar
Ethan Webb, OL, Soph., Kennedale
Will Strickland, OL, Sr., Richland
Rhion Jimenez, OL, Sr., Decatur
Toa Katoa, OL, Soph., Euless Trinity
Greyson Steele, K/P, Sr., Justin Northwest
Kelton Thompson, DE, Sr., Fort Worth Wyatt
Sterlin Brooks, DL, Sr., North Crowley
Priest Ashe, DE, Sr., Crowley
Ruben Tshilombo, DE, Sr., Byron Nelson
Damien Brown, DL, Sr., Arlington Lamar
Kyland Reed, LB, Sr., Mansfield Summit
Ty McFarland, LB, Sr., Richland
Jaeden Bland, LB, Sr., Byron Nelson
Major Heckt, LB, Sr., Grapevine
Ty Golden, S, Sr., Colleyville Heritage
Antwan Gilbreath, DB, Sr., Decatur
Demichael Freeman, DB, Jr., Eastern Hills
Leo Almanza, WR/DB, Jr., Byron Nelson
Jahbori Cooper Suttice, QB, Jr., Fort Worth Southwest
Ja’vorskie Lane, WR/QB, Soph., Wyatt
Derrick Tasby, WR, Jr., Crowley
Joseph Williams, DB/WR, Sr., Mansfield Summit
Kaydon Finley, WR, Soph., Aledo