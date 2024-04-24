‘Iron Claw’ movie on North Texas Von Erich wrestling family to stream soon. Here’s where

The movie following the North Texas-based Von Erich wrestling family, “The Iron Claw,” comes to streaming next month.

During the 1980s, the Von Erich family were wresting royalty performing across North Texas and living on a ranch in Denton County. Led by patriarch Fritz Von Erich, five of the family’s six kids were wrestlers, and tragedy struck the family repeatedly during their reign.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced late last week that “The Iron Claw” will debut on its streaming service Max on May 10, then on May 18 will be available on HBO.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Snakes are crawling out of hibernation in Texas. Check the toilet before taking a seat.

→In Texas, set your thermostat at 80 when it's 100 degrees, expert says.

→Groceries at this national chain are the cheapest, study finds.

The movie, produced by A24 Films, tells the story of the Von Erich clan’s rise to wrestling immortality in the ‘80s, before everything came crashing down in the next decade. The sports drama stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney.

Sean Durkin wrote and directed the film that hit theaters last year on Dec. 22.

Actors Stanley Simons, Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, who star together as the Von Erich brothers, pose with WWE Hall of Fame member Kevin Von Erich, third from right, and director Sean Durkin, far right, for photos on the red carpet for the world premiere of the movie “The Iron Claw,” at the Texas Theater in Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

By the time Fritz died in 1997, five of his six sons preceded him in death. David Von Erich died from enteritis in 1984, Mike Von Erich died by overdose in 1987, Chris Von Erich shot himself in 1991, Kerry Von Erich committed suicide in 1993 and first-born Jack Barton Adkisson Jr. drowned at just 6 years old in 1959.

Kevin Von Erich, the sole surviving son of the Von Erich professional wrestling family, was in attendance at the movie’s world premiere at Dallas’ Texas Theatre last November.

At the premiere, he told the Star-Telegram that there was something beautiful about seeing his family’s wrestling legacy on the silver screen.

“I got tears in my eyes a couple times,” Von Erich said. “I don’t cry, you know. Not that there’s anything wrong with it, I just don’t.”

WWE Hall of Fame member Kevin Von Erich poses for photos on the red carpet for the world premiere of the movie “The Iron Claw,” at the Texas Theater in Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The movie is a true story about his North Texas-based Von Erich family, who were big names in the wrestling world in the ’70s and ’80s before tragedy struck. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

“The Iron Claw” stars Efron, White, Dickinson, Simons and writer/director Durkin also attended the movie’s world premiere in Dallas last year.

Efron told the Star-Telegram that he didn’t know much about the Von Erich story before receiving the script, but said he was in good hands on set.

“After talking to Sean [Durkin], our director, he’s a true fan,” Efron said. “So he knew everything there was to know about them or is to know about them.”

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White also didn’t know much about the Von Erichs going into the movie, but quickly found his footing.

“That was my introduction to them, was in preparation for the movie and for the role,” White said.

Actors Stanley Simons, Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, who star together as the Von Erich brothers, pose for photos on the red carpet for the world premiere of the movie “The Iron Claw,” at the Texas Theater in Dallas on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

The movie gets its name from the family’s iconic wrestling move of collapsing a hand atop an opponents head. As for who among the actors did it best, Dickinson shared his feelings on the matter.

“Zac, he’s the best at everything,” Dickinson said. “I have to say that ... maybe its me [laughs].”

“The Iron Claw” drops on Max on May 10 and is also now available to rent or buy digitally on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.