ITV News at Ten's Rageh Omaar recovering after falling ill on air

ITV News at Ten presenter Rageh Omaar is recovering after he fell ill while on air.

The newsreader was broadcasting live on Friday (April 26) when he appeared to become unwell, with many viewers expressing their concern for his wellbeing.

ITV has now confirmed that Omaar is "recovering at home with his family", after receiving "medical treatment at hospital" once he had finished his news bulletin.

An ITV News spokesperson said: "We appreciate viewers of last night's News At Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar's wellbeing", adding: "We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready."

Omaar also shared a statement, which has been published by ITV News, in which he thanked viewers for their concern.

"I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern," he said.

"At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given."

Omaar has worked for ITV News since 2013, beginning as a special correspondent before becoming international affairs editor and later going on to become a newscaster.

He has also worked for the BBC and Al Jazeera, and has appeared in a number of TV documentaries.



Elsewhere on the news this week, BBC News presenter Maryam Moshiri found herself going viral after she did a seagull impression while live on air.

While reporting on the European Gull Screeching competition, Moshiri decided to give it a go herself after saying: "I can feel that you really want me to do an impression of a seagull, so I'm going to give it a go."

