ITV responds as new Love Island contestant accused of having 'secret' boyfriend

ITV has issued a statement in response to the accusations that new Love Island contestant Harriett Blackmore has a 'secret' boyfriend.

The ITV dating show’s 2024 cast was announced earlier this week, introducing fans to the next batch of singletons hoping to find love in the Mallorcan villa.

Soon after announcement, dancer and personal shopper Harriett was accused of having a boyfriend by social media users, though ITV has now shut down the claims by confirming that she and her boyfriend broke up earlier this year.

ITV

"She's one of Saffron Barker's best friends and I always see her with her man," wrote one user on X, while another claimed: "She had a boyfriend who she put on her IG story very recently."



In response to the claims, ITV told The Mirror: "Harriett broke up with her partner of three years in January, and has been single since then. The pair have maintained contact but the relationship ended at the beginning of the year."

In her cast announcement Q&A, Harriett, 24, said that she's "a bit of an IT girl in Brighton," adding: "I've done personal shopping for the rapper ArrDee and one of my best friends is Saffron Barker the YouTuber."

Ian Hippolyte - ITV

As for what she’ll be bringing to the villa when Love Island return to screens on June 3, she shared: "I'll bring the entertainment for everyone in the villa, whether that's making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I'm sure that I'll bring the drama."



Another Islander announced for the new series was semi-professional footballer Ronnie Vint, who was the best man at former contestant Olivia Attwood’s wedding to husband Bradley Dack last year.

"Our Ronnie Vint is going into the villa!!!!" Olivia, who appeared on the show back in 2017, wrote on social media after the announcement. "Ron was best man at our wedding and he's literally like a brother to me - you guys are going to love him!! I know it.”

Love Island starts on Monday, June 3 at 9pm on ITV2 and streams on ITVX.

