J.Lo and Ben Affleck's Marriage Has Reportedly Been "Over" for Months, They've Been "Apart" Since March

Update on J.Lo and Ben Affleck's whole confusing thing: Amid reports that Ben has moved his belongings out of their shared home (which they're trying to sell, btw) and claims that they're selling off their art, Page Six is out here reporting that the marriage is done. And has been for a minute.

A source tells the outlet that Bennifer's marriage has been over for "months," but that Ben is "very protective of Jennifer" despite the split. The couple have allegedly been "apart" since March, which falls in line with Ben not appearing with J.Lo at the Met Gala, and not joining her during press for Atlas.

Dia Dipasupil - Getty Images

Ben and Jen have also been spotted without their wedding rings (but also with them...confusing), and Ben didn't join J.Lo on her recent vacation in Europe.

The pair have been seen together at family events, though—with J.Lo showing up at one of Ben's son's basketball games, as well as his graduation.

Ben and J.Lo haven't formally announced a split or made any type of statement about the status of their relationship, but the singer did make sure to wish her husband happy Father's Day on her Instagram Story. In other words, things remain up in the air!

