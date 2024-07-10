Jake Gyllenhaal: Presumed Innocent Episode 6 Shocker Has Left Rusty in ‘An Impossible Position’

The following contains spoilers from Episode 6 of Presumed Innocent, now streaming on Apple TV+.

The defense (cardiac ar)rests.

With its antepenultimate episode, Apple TV+’s Presumed Innocent series this Wednesday took another sharp turn from both the 1987 Scott Turow novel and the 1990 Harrison Ford movie, when accused murder Rusty Sabich’s defense attorney suffered a heart attack not far into the trial.

Rusty’s onetime boss, ousted DA Raymond Horgan, was doing his best to delicately cross-examine the late Carolyn Polhemus’ young son, Michael, when mid-sentence he tensed up, froze, and then slumped to the courtroom floor.

What happens now? Will Raymond’s second chair, untested Mya, take over the case? Will a mistrial be declared, in the wake of Rusty heroically rushing to Raymond’s side to administer CPR? Or could Rusty perhaps represent himself?

Speaking with TVLine, series lead Jake Gyllenhaal aacknowledged there was little he could divulge about how — or if — the case against Rusty will resume.

“Rusty finds himself in a very different if not impossible position” after Raymond’s cardiac event, Gyllenhaal shared. “And how it resolves itself…. That’s really what [Episodes] 6 and 7 is about, how he is, for lack of a better word, completely tried, and exhausted, and has only basically two options” for moving forward.

How do you think the murder trial will proceed, if it does? Vote on your new, current No. 1 suspect, and then weigh in below!

