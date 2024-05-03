James Corden Returns to His “Gavin and Stacey” Roots for 'Last Ever Episode' After “Late Late Show” Exit

The British sitcom, which aired from 2008-2010, will air its "last ever episode," Corden announced, on Christmas 2024

James Corden/Instagram James Corden and Ruth Jones announce 'Gavin and Stacey' finale episode

James Corden has revealed another new gig nearly one year to the day after his departure from The Late Late Show — and it involves a big reunion!

On May 3, Corden, 45, announced on Instagram that he and actress Ruth Jones “have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey,” a British sitcom the pair previously starred in from 2008 to 2010 for three seasons.

“Some news… It’s official!!!” he wrote in the caption as he shared a selfie with Jones, 57. The duo posed with the script for the episode, showing that it's titled “Gavin and Stacey: The Finale” and lists them as the writers.

“See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James ❤️,” he added.

Related: James Corden Reveals British People Genuinely Believe He Was 'Fired' from Late Late Show

The upcoming installment comes five years after the last episode, a Christmas special that aired in December 2019 and saw Nessa (Ruth Jones) propose to Smithy (James Corden). The episode, titled “A Special Christmas,” broke records to become the U.K.’s most-watched scripted TV episode from 2010-2019 with 17.1 million viewers, BBC reported at the time.

The BBC sitcom's latest episode is the second project Corden has worked on since leaving his late-night hosting gig in April 2023.

In November, he announced a new podcast with SiriusXM, This Life of Mine with James Corden, which sees him talk to some of the “world’s biggest stars, discussing the people, places, moments and memories that made them who they are today,” as described in a press release. The show seeks “to tell the untold stories of some of the most well-known public figures,” and since its debut in February, Corden has welcomed a wide array of guests from Dr. Dre to Julianne Moore as well as Tom Ford and Conor McGregor.

Related: Bryan Cranston Admits He Mistook James Corden for a Waiter During First Encounter in L.A. Restaurant

Alamy James Corden in 'Gavin and Stacey' (2008)

On a particularly emotional episode, he had Kris Jenner on as a guest, and shared with her a snippet from his previous conversation with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, who gushed about why Jenner, 68, is her favorite person, bringing the momager to tears.

“My person is definitely my mom, there’s no one like her,“ Kim, 43, told Corden on his podcast. “We give so much love and respect to our dad because he’s not here and we honor that. But sometimes I feel like it takes away from what we would say to her. She deserves all the love and respect.”

“She takes care of us, we take care of her, she’s just the greatest mom on the planet,” Kim continued, and as Jenner watched the clip, she teared up.

“Why are you doing this to me?" Jenner asked Corden as the clip continued.

“Oh, that makes me feel so good. Does anybody have a Kleenex? Little brat!" she joked as she wiped her tears. “Kim is the best, there’s nobody better.”



Lester Cohen/Getty James Corden speaks onstage during the 10th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on April 13, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Corden's decision to leave the Late Late Show hosting gig came out of a desire to spend more time with his family, particularly his three young kids, Max, 11, Carey, 9 and Charlotte, 6, who he shares with wife Julia Carey.

"My kids are getting older, their grandparents are getting older and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions," he told Extra in June 2022, months after revealing that the 2023 season would be his last.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.