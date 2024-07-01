Jamie Foxx Reveals Details About Mysterious Hospitalization: ‘I Was Gone For 20 days’

Jamie Foxx is sharing new details about the mysterious condition that left him hospitalized last year.

In a clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter), the comedian, 56, is shown telling a group of people in downtown Phoenix that his health issues began with a “bad headache.”

“Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days,” he says in the footage posted Monday.

“I don’t remember anything,” the actor says in the clip. “I’m in Atlanta, they told me… my sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot.”

“The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there,’” Foxx continued while gesturing to his head.

“I won’t say it on camera,” he said as the crowd laughed. “Yeah, I don’t want to say it on camera.”

HuffPost has reached out to Foxx’s reps for comment.

The “Strays” star was hospitalized in April 2023 after he reportedly suffered an undisclosed “medical complication.”

His daughter, Corrine Foxx, shared a statement about her dad’s condition in an April 12 Instagram Story.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” she said. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx later addressed the scary incident himself for the first time in a July 2023 Instagram video.

“I cannot even begin to tell you ... how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the “Django” star said. “I went through something that I thought I would never go through.”

He didn’t share details at the time about what caused his hospitalization.

Earlier this year, Foxx revealed that he’s gearing up to share details about his recent health scare, but is waiting to do so “in a funny way.”

“Everybody wants to know what happened, and I’m going to tell you what happened,” he told the crowd while accepting the Producers Award at the African American Film Critics Association luncheon in March, Variety reports.

Foxx added, “But I’ve gotta do it in my way. I’m gonna do it in a funny way. We’re gonna be on the stage. We’re gonna get back to the stand-up sort of roots.”

