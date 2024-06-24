Jennifer Garner's Mom Was 'So Worried About Being a Widow' When Husband Died After 59 Years of Marriage

"One day I had an epiphany: You will be alright, Pat," said the actress' mother Pat

The Today Show Jennifer Garner and mom Pat

Jennifer Garner's mother Pat is opening up about grieving the death of her husband William.



While on the Today show June 24 to discuss their viral Pretend Cooking Show social media series, Garner and mom Pat reflected on the loss of William, who died on March 30 at age 85.



Pat, 86, said she "decided" that "I'd be alright" after feeling unsure about life without her partner after 59 years of marriage.

"I was so worried about being a widow. And then one day I had an epiphany: You will be alright, Pat. And I am," she said.

Garner, 52, then said, "You really did. You made that decision." Pat added, "And I really have been alright. Now, I miss him. And I so wanted to tell him I was going to be on the Today show."

"He loved how much people loved you," Garner told her mom while on the live morning show. "So he would be right there smiling. ... How lucky to grow up with parents like mine."



Michael Tran/FilmMagic Jennifer Garner and her parents

Garner, who has two sisters, was raised in West Virginia. When the Family Switch star shared news of her dad's death, she wrote on Instagram that he "lived a healthy, wonderful life."

"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith," she wrote.

Jennifer Garner Instagram Jennifer Garner and her dad William.

Garner added in her tribute, "There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us — but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

The actress, who has three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, marked her parents' anniversary with a Jan. 1 Instagram post that read, "Happy 59th anniversary to my incredibly sweet and loving parents."

"Thank you, Mom and Dad, for giving my sisters and me such a secure, happy start to life," she added.



Read the original article on People.