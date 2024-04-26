Jennifer Hudson Reveals She Does Squats Right Before Going on Stage for Her Talk Show – Here’s Why (Exclusive)

The EGOT winner, who stars in the new sci-fi movie 'Breathe', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Jennifer Hudson knows exactly what she needs to do right before going on stage to host her talk show.

"Definitely pray," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Sometimes I even jog to the stage and do maybe about 10 squats just to make sure I’m awake. Because we’re like athletes, and I’ve got to have the energy to give to the crowd."

Hudson, 42, who stars in the new sci-fi movie Breathe, chatted with PEOPLE for One Last Thing.

Chris Millard The Jennifer Hudson Show 2024

Last girls’ day

I had a Mother’s Day gathering at my house. I told all the moms, “Don’t do anything. I just want them to cater to us.” We sat and listened to a harpist, and it was really relaxing.

Last moment of self-care

I like when I can polish my own toenails. To file them, maybe soak them a bit and moisturize them. Give yourself a foot massage. It’s just like a sweet moment to have with yourself.

Last thing I learned about myself

How much of a homebody I am. And how much I enjoy being still. Doing nothing, which I rarely get to do.

Last time I missed someone

Does my cat Macavity count? I miss him when I’m at work. I don’t care what I’m in the middle of. I could be talking to the President, I could be getting ready to sing with Cher, and I’d be like, “I wonder what is my cat doing?”

Breathe is now playing.



