Jessica Lange Says Delayed “Long Day's Journey Into Night” Film Is 'Finally Finished' (Exclusive)

"It was a project that we all loved and were passionate about" Lange tells PEOPLE of the upcoming film, which also stars Ed Harris and Ben Foster

Bruce Glikas/WireImage Jessica Lange at the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees junket at Sofitel New York on May 2, 2024 in New York City

The long wait for the Long Day's Journey Into Night film might be finally over, Jessica Lange tells PEOPLE.

Filming for the new movie adaptation of Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer-winning play wrapped in November 2022, Deadline reported, with Lange reprising her role as morphine-addicted matriarch Mary Tyrone — the part she first played in the 2016 Broadway revival to great acclaim (and to her first Tony Award).

Like that production, this Long Day's Journey Into Night was primed to be a major awards contender. Not only was it stacked with a superstar cast (like Ed Harris as Mary's husband James, and Ben Foster as their alcoholic elder son, Jamie), but it came from theater director Jonathan Kent, in his film debut.

But a release date for the film has yet to be announced.

Related: Alicia Keys, Jim Parsons and More 2024 Tony Awards Hopefuls React to Their Nominations: 'This Is Wild'

Now, two years later, that end looks near. "It's finally finished," Lange, 75, tells PEOPLE at the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees press junket, where she was celebrating her leading actress Tony nomination for her role in Mother Play. "You'll be able to see it in theaters."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Jessica Lange and Ed Harris, who costar in the 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' film

She went on to say that financial problems factored into the delay.



"It was a project that we all loved and were passionate about, but the money was never fully there so it was always scraping together a little bit here, a little bit there," Lange says. "And I think now, maybe, we finally have finished it. Hopefully!"

PEOPLE reached out to MGM Studios for comment.

Financial problems have plagued the Long Day's Journey Into Night movie since filming began in Wicklow, Ireland in September 2022.

Related: Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons and Celia Keenan-Bolger Make a Move in Broadway's Mother Play (Exclusive)

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Jessica Lange accepting her Tony Award for her leading actress role in the 2016 revival of 'Long Day's Journey Into Night'

A day after cameras went up, production shut down, The New York Times reported, when lead producer Gabrielle Tana discovered their biggest chunk of financing had fallen through. The cast then spent weeks waiting patiently as Tana got the money to start again,



“We were shocked at first, of course, but never once did we think it wasn’t going to happen," Lange told the outlet.

The down had it's benefits, especially when it came to the performance. "As tough as it was when the money fell out, it was the most rewarding film acting experience I’ve had in quite a while,” said Harris, explaining that he was able “to sit back, think about the character, calm down, and just be this dude rather than worrying about playing such a classic, important role.”

They also were able to bond as a cast. "We just hung in, went to the pub, took long walks," explained Lange. "We really became friends and cared deeply for one another, because we were going through the same thing. I think that in some way it added to our intensity and passion for doing this."

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Gabriel Byrne, Jessica Lange, Michael Shannon and John Gallagher Jr. take a bow on opening night of the Broadway revival of 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' in April 2016

First adapted for the screen in 1962 with Katharine Hepburn as Mary, the play has been made into four films, the last a 1996 film from Canadian director David Wellington.

Lange played Mary initially in a 2000 revival in London that later moved to Broadway.

In the 30 plus years since Lange made her Broadway debut, she's finally doing something for the first time on stage: originating a role.

"It's never been done before," Lange tells PEOPLE. "So of course, going into a piece like this, you wonder if it's going to work. But it's been wonderful. And then to be recognized for the work? I'm thrilled."

Related: 2024 Tony Awards: Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, Rachel McAdams and More Nab Nominations — See the Full List

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images 'Mother Play' stars Jim Parsons, Jessica Lange, and Celia Keenan-Bolger attend the 2024 Tony Awards Meet the Nominees junket on May 2, 2024 in New York City

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Written by Paula Vogel, the play follows Lange as Phyllis, a single mother who the audiences follows over multiple decades as she parents her two children, played by Emmy winner Jim Parsons and Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger.

It's been nominated for four 2024 Tony Awards, including featured actor nominations of Parsons and Keenan-Bolger, and best play.

The 2024 Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 16 at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City. Viewers can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Select awards will also be handed out on a preshow that will stream on Pluto TV.

Tickets for Mother Play are now on sale.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.