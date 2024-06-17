Jewish Group Demands Academy Museum Fire ‘Leftist Radical’ Curator of Hollywood Founders Exhibit

Nonprofit StopAntisemitism called on the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to fire associate curator Dara Jaffe for her work on its Jewish founders of Hollywood exhibit, “Hollywoodland,” which has been widely criticized as being antisemitic.

The nonprofit jointly posted to Instagram with influencer Tanya Zuckerbrot, a “proud Jew and Zionist,” on Sunday slamming Jaffe as a “toxic leftist radical” who is engaged to an Egyptian lighting designer “who appears to be in this country illegally and calls for violence against Jews on Instagram.”

The nonprofit said that as curator, Jaffe “went out of her way to vilify Hollywood’s Jewish founders,” using words like “predator” and “tyrant.”

The account, which has over 200,000 followers and whose post had over 3,700 likes and 100 comments at the time of publishing, said that a former coworker said Jaffe had “white savior guilt.” StopAntisemitism and Zuckerbrot also listed contact information for members of the museum’s board — Ted Sarandos, Miky Lee and Kimberly Steward — to demand Jaffe’s “immediate” dismissal.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the post’s caption read. Read it in full below.

Representatives for the Academy Museum did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Jaffe’s controversial exhibit was dedicated to the Jewish founders of Hollywood and quickly earned criticism for perpetuating “antisemitic tropes” and focusing on the founders’ flaws rather than their achievements.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures made changes to its exhibit Wednesday following public scrutiny from many who deemed the installation antisemitic, including 300 prominent Hollywood Jews who signed a letter calling for changes. The exhibit specifically removed words like “predator” and “tyrant” to describe the Jewish founders of Hollywood and industry pioneers.

Panels in the exhibit were swapped out with new text.

A description of Hollywood’s Golden Age as a period of “oppressive control” has been removed on the Studio Origins panel. On the Warner Bros. panel, a “frugal approach” has been replaced by “smaller budgets” and the description of Jack Warner as a “womanizer” has been removed.

For Columbia’s Harry Cohn, the reference to the exec’s reputation as a “tyrant and a predator” has been replaced with “earning a reputation as an authoritarian.”

And on a panel about “The Jazz Singer,” a comparison between “assimilationist” ambitions of Jewish founders and the film’s Jewish lead character has been removed.

TheWrap exclusively reported earlier this month that a series of explosive letters had been sent to the Academy by prominent Jewish members criticizing the exhibit for taking pains to point out Jewish founders’ flaws with antisemitic terms. Last week a new letter signed by 300 prominent Hollywood Jews surfaced calling on the Academy to “redo” the exhibit, and the Academy promised “immediate” changes.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures associate curator Dara Jaffe speaks during “Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Movie Capital” immersive exhibit media preview (Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have heard the concerns from members of the Jewish community regarding some components of our exhibition ‘Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Movie Capital,’” the Academy Museum said on Monday in a statement obtained by TheWrap. “We take these concerns seriously and are committed to making changes to the exhibition to address them. We will be implementing the first set of changes immediately — they will allow us to tell these important stories without using phrasing that may unintentionally reinforce stereotypes.”

The Academy Museum is also convening an advisory group of experts from leading museums focused on the Jewish community, civil rights and the history of other marginalized groups “to advise us on complex questions about context and any necessary additions to the exhibition’s narrative.”

The permanent exhibit “Hollywoodland: Jewish Founders and the Making of a Movie Capital” focuses on studio founders like Jack and Harry Warner, Harry Cohn at Columbia, Marcus Loew and Louis B. Mayer at MGM and Jesse Lasky and Adolph Zukor at Paramount, among others. The exhibit was created in response to criticism that the museum omitted the Jews who founded the industry.

The post Jewish Group Demands Academy Museum Fire ‘Leftist Radical’ Curator of Hollywood Founders Exhibit appeared first on TheWrap.