Jim Clyburn says he took his ‘eyes off SC’ in 2022, vows not to do the same in 2024

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, South Carolina’s highest ranking elected Democrat, says he took his eye off of the Palmetto State in 2022 when Democrats suffered losses in statewide races and in the State House.

But Clyburn says he won’t lose sight of his home state again.

Sitting inside a holding room with refreshments at EdVenture Children’s Museum during his annual fish fry, Clyburn said he’s still up for dealing with the pressure of being a prominent Democratic Party member who receives requests for appearances across the country.

In 2022, Clyburn campaigned across the country for Democrats to try to stave off an anticipated red wave, which ultimately did not occur. Republicans were unable to make gains in the U.S. Senate and only achieved a slim majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.

But in the process, Clyburn did not pay attention to his home state, where Democrats suffered losses in the State House of Representatives and lost the governor’s race by more than 17 percentage points. Republicans increased their state House majority to 88 seats in the 2022 elections, up from 80 seats.

“I did not personally concentrate on the legislative seats. I had no idea that these legislative seats were in any real danger,” Clyburn said in an exclusive interview with The State on Friday evening. “I guess I took my eyes off of South Carolina, which I will not do this time around. I’m going to concentrate on various legislative seats.”

Three of those Democratic losses were in Clyburn’s congressional district.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-Santee, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Blue Palmetto Dinner at the state fairgrounds on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Clyburn donates to state, local parties

Even though much of Clyburn’s campaigning ahead of the 2022 midterm elections was across the country, he did provide financial resources for election efforts in the state, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Clyburn in 2022 contributed $350,000 to the state party, and many thousands more to county parties and local campaigns.

During the 2024 cycle, he’s already spent $5,000 on the South Carolina Democratic House Caucus, and more than $111,000 to the state Democratic party that can be used for a coordinated campaign effort.

Other than contributing money, how Clyburn will campaign in South Carolina remains to be seen. He said he is speaking with South Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Christale Spain on where he will be most useful to help get out the vote.

“Whatever she asks me to do,” Clyburn said. “They’ve been conducting focus groups all over the state and they’re coming up with a plan based on what they’re finding.”

“She and the party people will develop a plan and share that plan with me and then I’ll go to work,” Clyburn added.

Clyburn doesn’t face heavy opposition to his reelection. He is in a safe Democratic district, which allows him to campaign for other candidates.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, speaks at the Jim Clyburn 2024 Fish Fry as political strategist Antjuan Seawright, Clyburn and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey listen on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Pulled in different directions

Clyburn is pulled in many directions. He’s the biggest name for the party that has struggled in the ruby red state, but has a prominent position on the national stage. He’s more in demand from candidates around the country after he endorsed Joe Biden ahead of the 2020 South Carolina Democratic presidential primary, which propelled Biden to the nomination and eventually the White House.

In the 2024 cycle he has already visited Pennsylvania and has trips to Georgia, Florida and Michigan on his schedule, a sign that he will be in demand ahead of the general election.

He’ll have to balance requests from across the country with requests in his home state.

“It’s not easy, it’s hard and, of course, I have a certain notoriety that I have to respond to. And I tried to do it,” said Clyburn, who is 83. “I do feel the amount of pressure, but I feel up to it.”

At Clyburn’s annual fish fry Friday evening, people lined up to take photos with the 16-term congressman. Potential 2028 presidential candidates U.S. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Raphael Warnock of Georgia attended and spoke to the crowd about the importance of reelecting Clyburn.

Clyburn, who is confident Democrats will win control of the U.S. House allowing Hakeem Jeffries to become speaker of the House, recently stepped back from House Democratic leadership. In February he stepped down as assistant Democratic leader allowing U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, to move into the role.

“But I have not stepped out of leadership. I gave up the title,” Clyburn said.

Asked if he was in the background of Democratic leadership, Clyburn said, “and in the forefront.”

But with Clyburn giving up the leadership title, it leads to questions on how long he will want to continue in the job as congressman.

He is running for reelection and has never faced any true challenge to his job. But in December in the annual family gathering during the holidays he again will have the discussion with his daughters about whether to make another run during the 2026 cycle.

“Those talks are real meaningful to me,” Clyburn said of the discussions which the late Emily Clyburn would preside over. “Sometimes we talk about what’s happened over the last year, what happened in the last campaign. What you need to do in the next campaign and I guess this year we will talk about whether or not there should be another campaign. They’re very meaningful and very beneficial.”

His daughter Jennifer Clyburn Reed now presides over the discussion, Clyburn said.