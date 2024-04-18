Jimmy Kimmel Claps Back At Trump's Bizarre Rant With Epic Prison Reminder

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night fired back at Donald Trump after the former president lobbed an error-filled rant at the talk-show host earlier in the day.

Kimmel noted that Trump got just one word right in the post on Truth Social.

“Literally everything else is not just wrong, but maybe-we-should-be-worried-about-him wrong,” Kimmel said. “Like maybe-we-should-take-the-keys-away-from-grandpa wrong.”

The rant attacked Kimmel ― again ― for a joke he made at the Oscars more than a month ago. Trump attacked Kimmel during the show, and Kimmel read the post live on the air from the stage.

“Thank you, President Trump. Thank you for watching, I’m surprised you’re still [up]. Isn’t it past your jail time?” Kimmel said in an Oscars moment that instantly went viral.

That joke must’ve really got on Trump’s nerves, because he’s raged about it ever since ― including in his latest post, as Kimmel noted on Wednesday.

“This man, who was our president, is on trial. He has 34 criminal charges against him. He’s still mad about the Oscars!” Kimmel said, noting the event was five weeks ago. “The only person still talking about this joke is him. It really must’ve got to him.”

Naturally, Kimmel played the clip again, complete with a look at all the celebs in the audience laughing at the former president.

Kimmel also revealed he had been asked to host again next year, and was planning to turn it down ― but now might take the gig after all.

“Maybe you can watch on the TV in the rec room at Rikers with all the guys,” Kimmel told Trump.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: