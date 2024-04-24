He was on the job for only 10 months. Will Broward schools superintendent get a severance?

Jimena Tavel
·3 min read

When Broward Public Schools former Superintendent Peter Licata unexpectedly announced during a School Board meeting on April 16 that he would step down by the end of the year due to health reasons, the board’s chair immediately changed his plans.

Instead of waiting until December, Chair Lori Alhadeff proposed to the board to mutually separate from Licata immediately. Board members voted 8-1 to terminate his contract without good cause. Daniel Foganholi stood as the lone dissenter.

READ MORE: After 10 months, Broward Schools superintendent to retire. Board replaces him immediately

The board installed Howard Hepburn, an ally of Licata’s and the deputy superintendent for teaching and learning at the time, as the new superintendent.

Now Alhadeff will negotiate the actual terms of that separation with Licata, as well as the new contract with Hepburn. The meeting, which will be open to the public, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in the school district’s headquarters in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Licata’s contract terms, Hepburn’s current pay

Will Licata get severance? How much will Hepburn make? How long will Licata stay at the district to ensure a smooth transition to Hepburn?

According to Licata’s contract, terminating his contract without good cause means Licata is entitled to 20 weeks of his salary, and any earned and unused sick leave and vacation days. The contract also specifies that if the board terminates the superintendent, the board must give him 60 days’ notice or pay him those 60 days.

Howard Hepburn, former deputy superintendent for teaching and learning for Broward County Public Schools, unexpectedly became the new superintendent of the school district on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after former Superintendent Peter Licata announced his plans to step down.
Howard Hepburn, former deputy superintendent for teaching and learning for Broward County Public Schools, unexpectedly became the new superintendent of the school district on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after former Superintendent Peter Licata announced his plans to step down.

Because Licata makes $350,000 annually, 20 weeks of severance would add up to about $134,600. The 60 days’ notice period would add up to about $57,500. If he gets both, he could leave the district with a severance of about $192,000.

The 60 days’ notice means Licata could stay on for about two months before handing over the reigns completely to Hepburn.

Hepburn didn’t have a contract as a deputy superintendent, but he made an annual salary of $220,000, according to a district spokesperson. Only the district’s superintendents, general counsels and auditors have contracts; the rest are appointed yearly.

What does the Broward School Board want?

It’s still unclear what the parties will advocate for next Friday, but a School Board meeting on Tuesday shed some light on how the nine board members feel.

Alhadeff asked board members to weigh in on the terms, especially how long the transitional period should be and whether the board should pay severance.

Here’s what the board members said:

Torey Alston said he didn’t want to comment on the terms until after the chair negotiates by herself.

Debbie Hixon said she supports a 90-day transitional period, but hopes severance pay will be less than 20 weeks because he only worked in the district for about 10 months.

Allen Zeman said he wants Licata to stay on until Dec. 31 as an advisor through the process of re-purposing and closing of schools. If Licata can’t do that for health reasons, then Zeman said he supports a 60-day transitional period.

WEIGH IN: Have you or your child recently left a South Florida public school? Tell us why

Sarah Leonardi said she doesn’t support 20 weeks of severance. She said she could align with Zeman’s proposal of the Dec. 31 deadline. She could also support a 90-day transitional period in lieu of severance, or for just seven weeks of severance. “There’s multiple conversations to have,” she said.

Nora Rupert said she could also support a 90-day transitional period in lieu of severance. And if the board must do severance, she wants it to be seven weeks.

Jeff Holness supports the 90-day transitional period and “at least” 10 weeks of severance pay.

Daniel Foganholi, who voted against the April 16 motion, said “this whole process is wrong” because it excluded the public, and declined to comment on the terms.

Brenda Fam agreed with Zeman on the Dec. 31 deadline.

Alhadeff didn’t comment publicly on what she wants.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Exclusive: The Boeing whistleblower testified for 12 hours before his suicide. Here’s what he saw at the planemaker that alarmed him

    Barnett's 141 pages of testimony make crucial reading for anyone interested in grasping the deep-seated problems underlying the planemaker’s current crisis.

  • L.A. student dies after safety team member allegedly does not intervene to try to prevent fight

    An unarmed L.A. school safety worker allegedly does not intervene to stop a fight. A student dies. A one-off tragedy or a reason for school police to return to campus?

  • People In Their Early 30s Are Part Of This Micro Generation That Is Shaping History — Here's Why It's Important

    "If you're in your early thirties, you're gonna want to listen to this..."

  • Explainer-What is behind the pro-Palestinian protests at U.S. universities?

    Across campuses where protests have broken out, students have issued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to U.S. military assistance for Israel, university divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and an amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting. Pro-Palestinian protests have drawn students and faculty of various backgrounds, including of Jewish and Muslim faiths. The groups organizing the protests include Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

  • Protests roiling U.S. colleges escalate with arrests, new encampments and closures

    The turmoil sweeping universities across the United States continues as dozens of student protesters faced charges, new encampments arose and some colleges allowed students to stay home and learn online.

  • Teacher lawsuits over forced grade inflation won’t fix unfair grading – here’s what could

    Not all teachers comply when asked to adjust student grades. An education scholar takes a look at what happens when they don’t.

  • Protesters remain at Yale University a day after 45 pro-Palestinian activists were arrested on campus

    The arrests of dozens of pro-Palestinian, pro-divestment activists at Yale University didn’t deter protesters from uniting for another demonstration Tuesday.

  • Province argues against school psychologist, teacher unions joining gender-identity suit

    The New Brunswick government wants to block the unions representing school psychologists, teachers and support staff from joining a lawsuit against the province's gender-identity policy for schools.The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed the lawsuit last fall. At issue is a policy that required school staff to get parental consent before they can use a student's chosen name and pronoun, if the student is under 16.The civil liberties group argues the policy goes against the provincial educ

  • GOP senators press Biden officials to ‘restore order’ to college campuses

    GOP senators sent a letter to Biden administration officials Tuesday demanding they “restore order” to college campuses amid contentious pro-Palestine protests. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and 26 other Senate Republicans sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland telling them to “restore order to campuses that have been effectively shut…

  • Arrests at US universities as Gaza protests grow

    STORY: Pro-Palestinian protests escalated across top U.S. universities Monday.After nightfall, riot police broke up demonstrations at New York University and carried out mass arrests.Hundreds of protesters had defied university orders to leave a plaza where they gathered.They shouted chants urging NYU authorities to divest from efforts linked to Israel’s war effort in Gaza.At New York's Columbia University, police detained several protesters.Earlier in the day, the school cancelled in-person classes to deescalate tensions after last week's crackdown on a pro-Palestinian protester tent city, that saw over 100 students arrested.Ongoing protests in top universities are a response to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which began on October 7 with a deadly raid by Hamas Islamist militants into Israel, and Israel's fierce response in Hamas-controlled Gaza.Some Columbia faculty, including professor David Lurie, spoke on Monday against the school suspending students who joined the action."We demand that all Barnard College and Columbia University's suspensions and charges be dismissed immediately and expunged from the students' records."Columbia University President Nemat Shafik had denounced antisemitic language and harassing behavior that she said had occurred on campus recently.Protesters on Columbia’s lawn have given speeches condemning Israel and Zionism and praising Palestinian armed resistance.Officers are posted to Manhattan streets, to prevent confrontations between rival groups.Meanwhile, student media at Yale University in Connecticut say at least 45 students were arrested Monday, linked to pro-Palestinian rallies that blocked traffic.Similar protests were seen at Emerson College, and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Human rights advocates say there's been a rise in bias and hate against Jews, Arabs and Muslims since October 7, and concerns grow as the Jewish holiday of Passover began on Monday.

  • Huckabee Sanders slams Biden education secretary ahead of Arkansas visit

    Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) ripped into the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program and other educational policies ahead of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s trip to Little Rock on Tuesday. In a letter to Cardona sent Monday, Sanders and Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Olivia wrote, “You will be in Little Rock tomorrow to…

  • Omar’s daughter says she was sprayed with ‘chemical weapons’ during protest

    The daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she and others were sprayed with “chemical weapons” while protesting the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza at Columbia University. Isra Hirsi, 21, told MSNBC on Monday she believes there is “some hypocrisy” in the way the university is punishing the pro-Palestinian demonstrators, when compared to the treatment of…

  • Suncoast High School ranked 98th best school in US, report says

    Out of nearly 18,000 high schools across the country, Suncoast High School is ranked No. 98 in a U.S. News and World report study.

  • Speaker Johnson to visit Columbia University amid protests

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced he will visit Columbia University on Wednesday to meet with Jewish students as the university faces massive pro-Palestine protests that have drawn the national spotlight. Hundreds of students have occupied Columbia’s campus for days, protesting the Biden administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, backing a cease-fire in the conflict and…

  • UK is ‘accelerating’ in wrong direction with proposed dissolution of university senate | Opinion

    If President Capilouto truly had ideas about improving the academic mission of UK he could have engaged with the Senate and a productive collaboration would have certainly resulted.

  • Gaza protests grow at US colleges, thousands demonstrate in Brooklyn

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Protests against Israel filled streets in Brooklyn and escalated at universities across the United States, some of which included Jewish Passover Seders, as demonstrators demanded an end to civilian casualties in Gaza. The growing protests follow mass arrests of demonstrators at some East Coast universities in recent days, and show a deepening dissatisfaction in the United States, historically Israel's most important ally, with the course of the war with Hamas.

  • Columbia University sets midnight deadline for talks to dismantle protest encampment

    Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced Tuesday evening that student organizers face a midnight deadline to reach an agreement to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment that has escalated tensions at the school and led some students to feel unsafe on campus.

  • Columbia extends negotiations with pro-Palestine protesters as Mike Johnson visits campus: Live

    Over 100 students at NYU and Columbia have been arrested this past week over pro-Palestinian protest encampments

  • Parents praise 'hero' officer who shot 'suspicious person' at Suncoast High School

    As students headed back to Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach on Tuesday, the school is continuing to provide extra counselors and mental health support for those impacted by the shooting that happened on campus Monday morning.

  • Columbia faculty joins student protests despite bipartisan criticism

    Dozens of Columbia University and Barnard College faculty stood in solidarity with students protesting the Israel-Hamas war on Monday as a number of politicians criticized the demonstrations and inaction from university leadership. Hundreds of students have occupied Columbia’s campus for days, protesting the Biden administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, backing a cease-fire in the…