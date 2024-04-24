He was on the job for only 10 months. Will Broward schools superintendent get a severance?

When Broward Public Schools former Superintendent Peter Licata unexpectedly announced during a School Board meeting on April 16 that he would step down by the end of the year due to health reasons, the board’s chair immediately changed his plans.

Instead of waiting until December, Chair Lori Alhadeff proposed to the board to mutually separate from Licata immediately. Board members voted 8-1 to terminate his contract without good cause. Daniel Foganholi stood as the lone dissenter.

The board installed Howard Hepburn, an ally of Licata’s and the deputy superintendent for teaching and learning at the time, as the new superintendent.

Now Alhadeff will negotiate the actual terms of that separation with Licata, as well as the new contract with Hepburn. The meeting, which will be open to the public, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in the school district’s headquarters in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Licata’s contract terms, Hepburn’s current pay

Will Licata get severance? How much will Hepburn make? How long will Licata stay at the district to ensure a smooth transition to Hepburn?

According to Licata’s contract, terminating his contract without good cause means Licata is entitled to 20 weeks of his salary, and any earned and unused sick leave and vacation days. The contract also specifies that if the board terminates the superintendent, the board must give him 60 days’ notice or pay him those 60 days.

Howard Hepburn, former deputy superintendent for teaching and learning for Broward County Public Schools, unexpectedly became the new superintendent of the school district on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, after former Superintendent Peter Licata announced his plans to step down.

Because Licata makes $350,000 annually, 20 weeks of severance would add up to about $134,600. The 60 days’ notice period would add up to about $57,500. If he gets both, he could leave the district with a severance of about $192,000.

The 60 days’ notice means Licata could stay on for about two months before handing over the reigns completely to Hepburn.

Hepburn didn’t have a contract as a deputy superintendent, but he made an annual salary of $220,000, according to a district spokesperson. Only the district’s superintendents, general counsels and auditors have contracts; the rest are appointed yearly.

What does the Broward School Board want?

It’s still unclear what the parties will advocate for next Friday, but a School Board meeting on Tuesday shed some light on how the nine board members feel.

Alhadeff asked board members to weigh in on the terms, especially how long the transitional period should be and whether the board should pay severance.

Here’s what the board members said:

Torey Alston said he didn’t want to comment on the terms until after the chair negotiates by herself.

Debbie Hixon said she supports a 90-day transitional period, but hopes severance pay will be less than 20 weeks because he only worked in the district for about 10 months.

Allen Zeman said he wants Licata to stay on until Dec. 31 as an advisor through the process of re-purposing and closing of schools. If Licata can’t do that for health reasons, then Zeman said he supports a 60-day transitional period.

Sarah Leonardi said she doesn’t support 20 weeks of severance. She said she could align with Zeman’s proposal of the Dec. 31 deadline. She could also support a 90-day transitional period in lieu of severance, or for just seven weeks of severance. “There’s multiple conversations to have,” she said.

Nora Rupert said she could also support a 90-day transitional period in lieu of severance. And if the board must do severance, she wants it to be seven weeks.

Jeff Holness supports the 90-day transitional period and “at least” 10 weeks of severance pay.

Daniel Foganholi, who voted against the April 16 motion, said “this whole process is wrong” because it excluded the public, and declined to comment on the terms.

Brenda Fam agreed with Zeman on the Dec. 31 deadline.

Alhadeff didn’t comment publicly on what she wants.