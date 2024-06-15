Is Joe Alwyn's New Magazine Cover - with ‘London Boy' Headline - a Reference to Ex Taylor Swift's Songs?

Swift and Alwyn broke up in early April 2023 after six years of dating

Gareth Cattermole/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic L-R: Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

Has another "Invisible String" between Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift been made?

On Friday, June 14, The Sunday Times Style caused a buzz online after it released the cover of its upcoming issue on Instagram. The cover features a close-up of Alwyn, 33, posing in a blue collared sweater and the headline, "London Boy: What Joe Alwyn Did Next."

Readers immediately questioned in the comment section if the Kinds of Kindness actor was made aware of the headline, which seemingly references Swift's track "London Boy" from her 2019 album Lover.

The album came out two years after Alwyn and Swift, 34, were first linked together and in the middle of their romance. PEOPLE confirmed that the two broke up in early April 2023 after six years of dating.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The track features Swift talking about the traits she loves about a London boy, with lyrics that include, "But somethin' happened, I heard him laughin' / I saw the dimples first and then I heard the accent."

Fans have also theorized that "So Long London," off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is a nod to Alwyn not only with its title — since the two spent time in London during their romance — but its lyrics.

"I stopped trying to make him laugh/ Stopped trying to drill the safe," sings Swift in one of the song's verses, later making a reference to "the house in the Heath" she left behind.

In her December 2023 Time cover interview, she hinted at the song's message about trying to save a failing relationship and dealing with loneliness.

"Life is short. Have adventures. Me locking myself away in my house for a lot of years—I’ll never get that time back. I’m more trusting now than I was six years ago," she told the outlet.

Following their breakup, a source told PEOPLE that Alwyn wanted his romance with Swift to remain "his own personal story."

Swift, who is now in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, explained in her conversation with Time how being "public" with their romance has been different.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performing on June 13, 2024

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she said. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

While Alwyn's current relationship status is unknown, an insider told PEOPLE in April that "he's dating and happy."



Kinds of Kindness hits theaters on June 21.

