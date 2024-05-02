Joe Biden Responds To Campus Unrest: “There’s The Right To Protest, But Not The Right To Cause Chaos”

President Joe Biden weighed in on the unrest on college campuses as a wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations has led to mass arrests, vandalism and some violent incidents, as well as the cancellation of classes and graduation ceremonies.

“There’s the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos,” Biden said in brief remarks from the Roosevelt Room.

More from Deadline

The president had been urged to make some kind of statement after weeks of demonstrations. In recent days, the occupation of a building at Columbia University and an encampment at UCLA have dominated press coverage.

More to come.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.