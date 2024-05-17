John Krasinski Loses It All Over Again At ‘The Office’ Blooper Of Michael Scott’s Tiny Plasma TV

John Krasinski still can’t resist cracking up at The Office bloopers.

The actor, who played Jim Halpert, has been reminiscing about The Office on his IF press tour, but a stop off at BBC Radio 1’s breakfast show had him creasing with laughter.

Presenter Greg James played Krasinski a clip of The Office cast corpsing during the filming of the Dinner Party episode in Season 4.

Michael Scott (Steve Carell) and Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) are showing Halpert and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) around their condo.

Scott is particularly proud of his tiny, wall-mounted plasma TV, but the actors were unable to make it through the scene without laughing. Here’s the moment Krasinski watched it back:

“I think this is one of the funniest physical jokes I’ve ever witnessed in my life, that the TV moves only a half an inch,” Krasinski laughed. “There I go having a nervous breakdown.”

He added that it was unusual for Carell, who stars in IF, to corpse during filming because he was usually so professional. “The rarity is that Steve’s going. Steve hardly ever went,” Krasinski said.

The cast did eventually get the scene recorded.

Elsewhere on the IF press tour, Krasinski appeared on an episode of the Office Ladies podcast, where Fischer reminded him that Emily Blunt was behind the idea that resulted in Jim surprising Pam with footage from the documentary team of their relationship.

