JoJo Siwa Wears Bedazzled ‘Karma’s a Bitch’ Shirt on “Dance Moms: The Reunion” Carpet: See Her Bold Look!

The singer's shirt slogan is also the title of her new song

Jamie McCarthy/Getty JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa is promoting her new single in style!

The 20-year-old rising pop star attended Lifetime’s Dance Moms: The Reunion premiere in New York City on Thursday, April 25, wearing a custom design.

Posing for pictures at the event, Siwa modeled a sleeveless white T-shirt with the phrase “Karma’s a Bitch” on the back. The saying borrows lyrics from her latest song, "Karma."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty JoJo Siwa, Dance Moms: The Reunion

The Lifetime talent spoke exclusively to PEOPLE on the red carpet, where she says she and her mom come up with her creative looks.

“I decide what I want to wear and then she embellishes. This is actually my merch. Get it at JoJoSiwa.com. It's my 'Karma' merch,” Siwa says.

Along with the custom bedazzled top, she also rocked pink, silver, and black gloves ,which gave her some major bling.

“These gloves were a very wise choice. That'll make sense one day. And yeah, the rest of it, these shorts were actually one of my boy dancers in ‘Karma.’ So they have a little penis pouch, but we're just ignoring that,” Siwa tells PEOPLE.

JoJo Siwa/ Youtube JoJo Siwa - Karma (Official Video)

The official music video for her song “Karma” was released just two weeks ago.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2024 GLAAD Awards on March 14, Siwa said that fans would soon be able to see her in a way that they “have not seen from me before.”

“I've seen people before me make this transition, I've seen how much I loved it, and I've seen also how much the world has criticized us, so I am ready for that. One thing that I think no one's done is given the heads-up,” she said of her new revealing side.

Siwa, who was introduced to many as a child star, took a new direction from her usual bright and bubbly personality for her “Karma” video — which shows her in a mix of dark bedazzled makeup and cut-out outfits.

“Whoa! I want to be on that boat. I thought it was absolutely amazing,” her former dance teacher and Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller said of the music video. “I’m going to watch it over and over and over again. I'm sure that's what Jojo is counting on — that everyone is just going to watch it [repeatedly].”

Frazer Harrison/Getty JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

After wearing one of her looks, which has a striking resemblance to any member of KISS, to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gene Simmons came to her defense.

"JoJo is cool," the 74-year-old rock legend told TMZ. "Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous, period."



