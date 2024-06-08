Jon Cryer Says He Isn't Still Mistaken for Fellow '80s Heartthrob Matthew Broderick: 'He Has Hair' (Exclusive)

Cryer spoke with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of 'BRATS,' Andrew McCarthy's new documentary about the 1980s film stars who made up the Brat Pack

Gary Gershoff/WireImage Jon Cryer attends a screening of 'BRATS' at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7, 2024

Jon Cryer says that the days of him being confused with Matthew Broderick are long over.

While attending the world premiere of Andrew McCarthy's new documentary BRATS as part of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Friday, June 7, Cryer, 59, reflected on being compared to Broderick, 62, at the height of their Brat Pack days.

When asked by PEOPLE on the event's red carpet if he is still often mistaken for the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star, he responded: "No, Matthew and I have since parted ways."

"He still has hair," Cryer joked. "He still has a magnificent head of hair, God bless him. He should have it. He should work it as much as possible. You should enjoy it. But I have gone the other direction."

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jon Cryer (left) and Matthew Broderick attend the 'Biloxi Blues' afterparty in 1988

Cryer was just one of many film stars of iconic 1980s movies such as St. Elmo's Fire, The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles and About Last Night who attended the premiere of BRATS, which McCarthy wrote and directed about the cinematic golden age of the Brat Pack.



In the documentary, McCarthy interviews his friends and former costars, including Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore and Cryer, who appeared in these hit '80s films.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Cryer reflected on his brief relationship with Moore, 61, which started while they starred in 1984's No Small Affair together.

"We dated for a short time while we were working on No Small Affair, but I guess our particular affair was, in fact, pretty small," Cryer recalled. "She was already struggling with a drug problem. One that I was blissfully unaware of until a couple of weeks before the movie ended."

Getty(2) Matthew Broderick (left) and Jon Cryer

Moore has previously been candid about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. She went to rehab in the 1980s but later relapsed in 2012, eventually going back to rehab for addiction as well as an eating disorder, sources told PEOPLE at the time.

“What would always be great about her was already evident; that incredible combination of vulnerability, toughness and beauty,” Cryer said of Moore.



"She was incredibly charismatic and had a much better grasp of the business than I did," the actor continued. "She knew everyone in town, but we were both really nervous about being leads in a movie for the first time."

Gary Gershoff/WireImage Jon Cryer attends a screening of 'BRATS' at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 7, 2024

Cryer also addressed his status as a member of the Brat Pack, telling PEOPLE he considered himself to be more of an outsider than a core member of the famous group.

"I didn’t perceive myself as part of the Brat Pack because I didn’t think I was one of the cool kids. And they were definitely the cool kids," he explained. "I thought the two films that defined the group were The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire, neither of which was I in."

BRATS begins streaming on Hulu on June 13.



