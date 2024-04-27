Jon Gosselin Says He Lost More Than 30 Lbs. in Two Months on Ozempic: 'I Feel Amazing'

The TLC alum said using the generic form of Ozempic "helped me stop drinking" and "get my appetite under control"

Paul Archuleta/Getty Jon Gosselin

Jon Gosselin is opening up about his weight loss journey.



While attending the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening on April 25, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, shared that he has lost 32 lbs. in two months on semaglutide, known widely by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.

“You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago,” Gosselin told Page Six at Thursday's event. “I feel amazing! Like, why didn’t I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn’t the right time.”

Semaglutide is an FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes that works in the brain to impact satiety. Over the past year it has become very popular for weight loss, both in and out of Hollywood.

Gosselin added that using semaglutide has also improved his eating habits and given up alcohol altogether.



“It’s really nice because it helped me stop drinking and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating,” Gosselin told Page Six. “I was able to really refocus my diet that way, I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner.”



Paul Archuleta/Getty Gosselin at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center on April 25

The father of eight said after losing weight on the medication he booked body contouring appointments at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center to tone up. “I do CellSound, which they offer here. It’s ultrasonic visceral fat removal, and that can be the hardest kind of fat to get rid of,” he explained.

“You can do a million crunches but sometimes you just can’t tighten up that skin. But with this, you … get closer to your goal.”

Amanda Edwards/Getty Gosselin has lost 32 pounds in two months on the drug Semaglutide

Gosselin’s health improvements come after he discussed the negative effects on his physical health working late hours as a D.J. in February.

"I just got complacent with my health," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever."

"I think it's very hard in our area. I mean, we live in Pennsylvania in a very rural area. We eat at gas stations," he continued. "... It's just, like, three o'clock in the morning. What are you going to eat? You're exhausted. You have another hour to drive. You're just like, there's no hotel. You're nowhere to stop."

"I don't eat for like 12, 14 hours. So, I'll eat dinner at three o'clock in the morning, then drive to a gig," he added.



