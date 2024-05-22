Judge Puts Brakes on Graceland Sale, Signals Win for Elvis’ Granddaughter

A Tennessee judge has agreed to delay the sale of Graceland, and indicated that actress Riley Keough, who sued to prevent Elvis Presley’s estate from going to auction, will likely win her suit.

Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins of Shelby County Chancery Court announced the delay on Wednesday, addressing Keough’s attorney Jeff Germany.

“It appears that you Mr. Germany, your client will be successful on the merits ... providing that you prove the fraud that has been alleged,” Jenkins said according to NBC News.

Jenkins added that slowing the sale would best serve the public interest, “particularly here in Shelby County, for Graceland is a part of this community, well loved by this community and, indeed, around the world."

Eight months after Keough became the heir to her grandfather’s estate in 2023, Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC presented documents claiming that Lisa Marie Presley had borrowed $3.8 million from the company, and listed Graceland as collateral for the loan.

Keough went to court, insisting that the alleged creditor used forged signatures to invent the loan which would cost her the family estate.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

